Reports: Max Kepler and the Twins agree to a contract extension

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Thursday was the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers at Twins spring training, the first day under the watch of rookie manager Rocco Baldelli. Oh, and they reportedly agreed to multiple long-term contract extensions with two of their core players.

Otherwise, it was a pretty low-key day.

Max Kepler has agreed to a contract that will keep him in a Twins uniform for the next 5 years, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal is worth $35 million over the first five seasons, with an option tacked on the end of it.

Outfielder Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a five-year, $35 million deal with a sixth-year option, a league source tells ESPN. The option is for $10 million and includes a $1 million buyout. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 14, 2019

Kepler had two years of service time, so effectively the contract extension “buys” the rest of his team control years and at least one available year of free agency.

Jorge Polanco’s deal looks similar to the one that the Indians signed with Jose Ramirez in the spring of 2017. It looks like a great contract for Cleveland now that Ramirez has blossomed into an MVP candidate.

Kepler’s deal, meanwhile, looks a little more like the Braves signed with Ender Inciarte (5 years, $30.525 million), or the Phillies signed with Odubel Herrera (5 years, $30.5 million). Both of those contracts came in 2016.

The Twins have been active this winter trying to lock up some parts to their young core. And it’s possible that another deal is on the horizon. There were indications given this winter that the Twins would be inclined to get these extensions across the finish line before the season began.