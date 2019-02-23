Top prospect Royce Lewis sidelined with apparent oblique injury

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twins top prospect Royce Lewis is in big league spring training as a 19-year-old so he can soak up the atmosphere. Unfortunately for the Twins, he’s now going to miss some time with an apparent oblique injury.

Lewis originally was on the travel schedule for the weekend, but was scratched. He explained Saturday night that he was fielding and throwing a ground ball when he felt pain in his side.

“It’s been a little sore, I think just coming down to Florida starting to get the workouts in,” Lewis said. “Working out longer days, just been sore, and then [Friday] I finally felt something — it just felt like someone literally stabbed me in the side.”

“We just want to … make sure we kick it in the butt before anything starts happening,” he said.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said that the Twins will likely be conservative with the approach, but added that he expects to see Lewis back on the field “relatively soon,” even with that careful approach.

Lewis, who has already been told that he’s not in camp to earn a spot in the opening day lineup, said he’s already learned so much from being around the MLB clubhouse, and said that he’s “excited.”

Still, the injury could cost him some time in spring, and obliques can be tricky injuries for hitters. It’s considered a mild strain, and Lewis suggested the Twins are being cautious before anything could escalate.

“I had a little backhand [play] in the 5-6 hole and I went to throw, and on that torque I caught it right there real quick. And then I put my arm down I actually was fine. I played out the rest of the day and came back in and wanted to make sure everything was all good. I feel better today [Saturday],” he said.