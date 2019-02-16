Twins see Fernando Romero as a ‘weapon’ in shorter stints

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fernando Romero is a rising Twins pitching prospect with a big fastball and a competitive demeanor that looks calm on a big league mound. And Romero won’t be in the opening day starting rotation, according to new manager Rocco Baldelli. Instead, he said, the team views the hard-throwing righty as ‘a weapon’ to deploy in shorter stints.

The new manager said that he’s currently planning to have Adalberto Mejia stretched out as a starter, and “give him some length” in outings during spring training. That means that at least for the time being Mejia is in the mix for the starting rotation. However, there appear to be more bodies than job openings this camp, so Mejia could also eventually find himself in the growing group of relievers, depending on the future circumstances.

Romero, on the other hand, will be in that group from the onset.

“Fernando we look at as a weapon going forward,” Baldelli said, “and a guy that could fill the role as it was described in shorter stints, as someone we rely on to pitch important innings for us. We see him as the kind of guy, with the mentality and the ability to be really impactful, and that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

When Baldelli shared the news with Romero, the 23-year-old pitcher told his new manager that he’s ready to face the role. He told Baldelli that he wanted to do anything to help the team win, and pointed at a finger on his closed fist, as if to indicate a World Series ring.

“That’s his mentality,” Baldelli said, describing the recent chat. “You couldn’t ask for a better response from a guy. He seemed really excited.”

Romero burst onto the scene in the rotation last May with 5 starts that made him look like a big part of the future. In those first outings, the rookie right-hander used a powerful fastball-slider combination to post a 1.88 ERA with 29 strikeouts in his first 28 2/3 innings in the big leagues.

But in his 6 starts after that the luster came off and his ERA ballooned with 23 earned runs in his next 27 innings.