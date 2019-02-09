Twins sign Lucas Duda to a minor league contract, finish their spring invitations

The Minnesota Twins have completed their spring training invitations, at least for the time being.

In addition to the players on their 40-man roster, the Twins have invited 20 players to spring training, all on minor league contracts. Camp will start next week with 60 players.

Lucas Duda, the former Mets first baseman and left-handed swinging power hitter, has agreed to a minor league deal with the club, the Twins announced Saturday. Duda’s odds to make the team don’t appear to be great, barring an injury. The Twins signed Nelson Cruz this winter to be their DH, and they claimed C.J. Cron off waivers from the raise and will pay him nearly $5 million to be their first baseman. So Duda, 33, could compete for a spot on the bench, or win a job if somebody goes down in camp. He hit .241/.313/.418 last season between the Royals and Braves, and during his career he’s thrived against right-handed pitching (.251/.354/.485).

Here are the minor league contracts that included an invitation to big league spring training in Fort Myers:

5 infielders: Lucas Duda, Royce Lewis, Dean Anna, Randy César, and Adam Rosales.

3 outfielders: Alex Kirilloff, Luke Raley and Brent Rooker.