Wetmore’s 25-man roster projection: Finding a spot for Willians Astudillo

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Let’s be up front about one thing, readers. In 2019, these 25-man roster projections are not as fun as they used to be. Four years ago, you might have been able to look at a moldable Twins roster – with pitching and position players – and try to picture what would happen in spring training to set the roster for opening day. The Twins didn’t have as many people set in their job, and the young players made it a fun exercise. Not to mention, you could usually guess pretty close to the actual roster, by weighing the available jobs, the talent on the way, the full complement of players in an organization by New Years’, and maybe you’d also factor in the minor league options remaining.

Nowadays it’s different.

For one thing, teams aren’t done assembling their options until much later in the winter. Last year, the Twins traded for Jake Odorizzi during spring training, and he was their opening day starter. They also added Anibal Sanchez, Erick Aybar, Lance Lynn and Logan Morrison, all well after camp had started. Manny Machado signed on Feb. 19 – Manny Machado! And Bryce Harper, as of this writing, remains unsigned. Bryce Harper! So, at best we can say that we’re making a semi-informed guess from a possibly-complete set of players. The Twins have 59 in big league camp, and that’s the group from which we’ll choose for this exercise.

Another heartburn-driver in guessing a roster for March 28: even if you’re right on the money, that roster will look different 10 or 12 days later. In the two seasons with Derek Falvey at the head of the baseball operations department, Minnesota has used 83 different players in an MLB game, including 58 last year. Even if somebody appeared from the future to tell us that the Twins will use 50 players in 2019 – what, there wasn’t anything more pressing to share with us? – we’d have effectively zero shot at guessing the correct 50 names. Some will come from other organizations, others will come from the minor leagues, and a guy like Marwin Gonzalez might join the fold from the free-agent wire.

All of this is just a long way of saying this. Don’t get mad at me when this 25-man roster projection is inevitably wrong on opening day. I tried my best with the cards we were dealt!

Starting rotation (4)

José Berríos

Kyle Gibson

Jake Odorizzi

Michael Piñeda

Why four? Map out March and April on the calendar and it’s apparent that the Twins can get by without a fifth starting pitcher until about April 16. The first 15 games could, in theory, be covered by just four starting pitchers. And I’m going to take advantage of that for this guesswork, just so that I can create another bench spot for reasons that will become obvious later in the post.

After those first 15 games, the Twins could add a fifth starter to the mix, or use an opener, or any number of other strategies to maximize the roster’s ability.

The pitchers that I chose were not random, but they do rely on perfect health. That’s true of every roster decision here. Piñeda is the most questionable in that regard, since he just spent a year rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and then a knee injury toward the end of the year. There certainly are other candidate that could find their way into this mix, but if you’re making take an early crack at this thing, these are the four guys I have out front. Berríos is the easy choice to get the ball on opening day. Gibson, whether or not he adds back the 15 pounds that he wants to during camp after recovering from E. coli, should be seen as the second-most dependable arm. Odorizzi was disappointed with his first year in a Twins uniform, and looks like he could be a solid mid-rotation arm. The Twins signed Piñeda to a 2-year “rehab” contract last winter with this exact goal in mind. Meaningful innings in 2019, from a previously solid pitcher – all for 8 million bucks.

That leaves out a few characters that you might’ve expected to see among the starters.

Bullpen (8)

High-leverage:

LHP Taylor Rogers

RHP Trevor May

RHP Fernando Romero

RHP Blake Parker

Length:

RHP Trevor Hildenberger

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Adalberto Mejía

I see the Twins’ bullpen as two tiers right now. The first group comprises the guys that you’re going to want in with the game on the line, in the most critical innings and situations. Taylor Rogers in the best of the bunch in my book, based on what he showed last year. When he quietly added a slider to his offerings last season he just stopped giving up runs. Trevor May has been overlooked for a while now, but when he’s healthy he’s a guy who can get swings-and-misses. Parker was brought in this winter after the Angels non-tendered him, and he’s just one year removed from a really excellent season. Fernando Romero is being prepared for shorter stints, manager Rocco Baldelli told us the other day. The Twins must see his fastball-slider combination as a great pairing to use in a non-starter role, because Baldelli said that Romero will be a “weapon” for the Twins this season. I hear that and I think they’re counting on him in a high-leverage role.

The Twins have got to be hoping for a return to previous form out of pitchers Hildenberger and Reed. Both had good seasons just a year earlier, and 2018 didn’t go their way. I’m also including Perez and Mejía in the bullpen. Perez will start games for the Twins in 2019, if he makes the team. That’s my guess, anyway. But with not needing a fifth starter, I think you’d rather have him on the club and option out another reliever, rather than have to cut bait on a project you’re excited about in favor of an extra bench spot. And Baldelli told us the other day that Mejía is going to be stretched out, but I don’t think that necessarily means he’ll be starting. He’s a guy who is capable of throwing multiple innings, and since he’s out of minor league options, I don’t think that the Twins will want to risk losing him for nothing.

On that note, the most difficult pitcher to “cut” here for me was Matt Magill. He’s out of minor league options, so you’d have to risk losing him. Magill has got a big fastball and he was really impressive for the Twins last season, without much shine at all. I think he’ll likely make the team, because what’s the probability that 12 pitchers here suffer zero injuries? The Twins also have a few optionable relievers that I could totally see making the club: LHP Andrew Vasquez, LHP Gabriel Moya, RHP Tyler Duffey, RHP Chase De Jong; and maybe a non-roster invite like Tim Collins or Jake Reed pans out and makes the club.

Lineup (9)

C – Jason Castro

1B – C.J. Cron

2B – Jonathan Schoop

3B – Miguel Sanó

SS – Jorge Polanco

LF – Eddie Rosario

CF – Byron Buxton

RF – Max Kepler

DH – Nelson Cruz

I think that there’s considerably less drama in the starting lineup than in previous seasons. Just look up and down that list, and except for a few minor points of contention, it’s hard to get upset with any of the picks here. We could argue about Jason Castro, coming off meniscus repair surgery, should be counted on so heavily to be the starting catcher. But I think the Twins will work with him, and we’ll also see a healthy dose of the non-starters.

Cron is an interesting one because the Twins are trying to replace Joe Mauer at first base. That’s just about impossible from a symbolic standpoint, but replacing the production is not without its own challenges. Like catcher, first base is a position where strictly based off the numbers, a share of the field could be in the best interest of the Twins. (The problem with time-sharing two positions, though, is it robs a team of a little bench flexibility; if they took, say, Tyler Austin as the backup/platoon first baseman, it cramps the flexibility of the rest of the roster.) So the Twins are looking at two right-handed hitters and a lefty, all of them have shown power. In his career, Cron has been a good hitter against right- and left-handed pitchers. Last season with the Rays he was exceptional against lefties. That helped him rack up plate appearances and deliver 30 homers. Austin, another righty with pop, was also better against lefties than righties last year, and that’s true of his career, too. He’s out of minor league options, and right now those hard-to-read the tea leaves look like they have Austin as second in line behind Cron. Maybe both could make the roster, or maybe not. The lone lefty in the trio is Lucas Duda, who is in camp on a minor league deal and appears to have an uphill climb to be the Twins’ starter. Last season he struggled against lefties, although he’s a very strong hitter against right-handed pitching in his career.

After that, the only person who would have a right to be miffed with the selections is Jake Cave. But the corner outfield guys appear to be locked in and if you’re trying to learn everything you can about Byron Buxton in 2019 then he won’t be a super-sub defensive replacement.

Bench (4)

OF – Jake Cave

IF – Ehire Adrianza (out of minor league options)

C – Mitch Garver

C – Willians Astudillo

Jake Cave was great for the Twins last year. And if not for unusual circumstances, he should rightly have a shot to be a starting outfielder in the big leagues this year. As it is, he’s the first guy I’m taking on the bench. I picked Adrianza over Ronald Torreyes, who is the same type of glove-first, position-flexible infielder. Both have bounced around a fair amount in their career, and that’s more a reflection on knowing the kind of fielder Adrianza is (when he’s healthy), versus my limited knowledge of what Torreyes adds.

Garver does have minor league options remaining, but he improved enough last season that I feel he’s earned a roster spot as the primary backup catcher. I also wouldn’t be surprised if the Twins see him as versatile enough to back up other positions – first base? Corner outfield? – and I’ve heard they’ll toy around with that during spring training. Astudillo is the most challenging decision, to me, because it’s clear that he bring something to a team. I think he should make the roster, and I think Twins fans and the Baseball Internet at large would appreciate that. He’s the reason I cut the pitching staff down to 12 at the onset of the season and for the purposes of this projection. If the Twins instead use 13 and limit their options to a 3-man bench, I think they’d need to make a strengths-based selection of 2 from the Garver, Adrianza, Astudillo trio.