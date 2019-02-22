Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Getting the most out of Marwin Gonzalez

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins reportedly have agreed to a deal with free agent Marwin Gonzalez. Recently within the team’s decision tree, conversations have centered on how to get the most out of the super utility man, if he chose to sign with Minnesota.

Now that he’s chosen, we’ve got a few ideas.

This column presents 5 thoughts on the ways the Twins can use Marwin Gonzalez.

1. As a backup at just about every position.

This is the path of least resistance, as far as this thought experiment is concerned. It creates that least amount of change from the 25-man roster that I posted this week. In his final season with the Astros, he was primarily an outfielder, but Gonzalez also filled in when injuries struck Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve in the middle of the infield.

I think it’s likely that the Twins are viewing him more as an infielder, because that’s the spot that could stand to upgrade the most*, in our real-world scenarios. (More on this distinction in a later thought.) In his career, he’s played 291 games as a shortstop, 191 at first base, 159 in the outfield, 110 at second base, and 93 at third base. For that reason alone, he has a good shot at becoming a fan favorite in Minnesota. A lot of that moving around, I’d imagine, was a result of Houston’s rise to the top of the American League, and simply the result of the rest of the roster needing this spot or that spot filled on a given night.

The point here is that’s he’s versatile, and in this example, Gonzalez could back up at four different infield positions and move to the outfield in a pinch. That would leave the projected starting infield of Miguel Sano-Jorge Polanco-Jonathan Schoop-C.J. Cron intact, and it could cost someone like Ehire Adrianza his job on the bench.

2. Start him at first base.

This scenario is plausible, given Gonzalez’s ability as a hitter.

C.J. Cron was claimed off waivers this winter, and as a general rule you’re not supposed to lose hours of sleep over losing a player claimed on waivers. But this one’s a little unique because of the circumstances.

a) Cron tapped into his power last year and hit 30 home runs, and he fared much better against left-handed pitchers than he had in the past; and b) the likely reason he wasn’t retained in Tampa Bay is because he was going to make a couple more bucks in arbitration, and the Rays have become a sad punchline around the sport for not spending even modest amounts of money on raises.

Gonzalez’s best season was 2017 when the Astros won the World Series. Sure, they had star power up and down the roster. Don’t look past Gonzalez, though, as a major contributor to that title. He hit .303/.377/.530 with 23 homers (.382 Weighted On-Base Average) in addition to playing just about everywhere defensively. His final season in Houston was not as productive offensively, so let’s take the final 3 years and grab a total batting line from that — .268/.331/.445.

His .332 wOBA over the past three seasons exactly mirrors that of Joe Mauer over the same time window. For that matter it’s really close to the offensive numbers posted by Miguel Sano, C.J. Cron and Eddie Rosario from 2016-18.

In this scenario, I’d opt for Cron as a bat off the bench, Jake Cave and Mitch Garver as the two locked-in backups, and then choose between Willians Astudillo and Ehire Adrianza for that final bench spot. This outcome would clearly be bad news for Tyler Austin and for Lucas Duda.

3. Start him at third base and move Miguel Sano to first base.

With a reported $21 million contract over two years, the Twins could go this route and then revisit in the offseason when Jonathan Schoop hits free agency again.

The chain effect of this would be similar to Thought 2. Move Cron to a bench role, keep the rest of the positions covered for as long as you can afford to have 4 bench players.

If the Twins do get itchy for a 13th pitcher in mid-April, then the bench gets a little limited. That’s why the correct answer to this thought experiment is to have Gonzalez available for a little bit of everything. Even if he starts at third base and pushed Sano across the diamond, if the Twins lose a middle infielder to injury, it would make the most sense to move Gonzalez to the middle and slide Sano back to third.

You’d still prefer to have some redundancies across the diamond. So at a minimum you’d like to have one bench outfielder, a catcher, and a position-flexible guy. It’s why I like the 4-man bench compared with a 3-man, but many teams seem to prefer a deep pitching roster, since pitching is a necessity and redundancy is a luxury.

4. Start him at third base and keep Cron as the first baseman…

This bold plan moves Miguel Sano to the bench.

Before you pre-load the comments section of this article and fill it with venom, I should say that I don’t think that this will happen. But if you’re the Twins and you’re considering a signing of a guy like Marwin Gonzalez during spring training and Sano is currently on the shelf, it has to be discussed. I’d be surprised if this happens. And I’d be shocked if it wasn’t discussed as an option.

This gives you a bat off the bench who can play first base, third base and DH (Sano), and then you fill the rest of the spots with Jake Cave, Mitch Garver and pick between Adrianza and Astudillo. The difficult part about starting Gonzalez in the infield is that it means he’s unavailable as a backup option in the outfield. You’d need two moves to replace one spot if an outfield went down mid-game or was lifted for a pinch hitter.

Gonzalez will be 30 years old by opening day, and he’s an established big leaguer. Sano, meanwhile, still is trying to establish himself as a guy who can be counted on. And at the same time, it feels too early to me to give up on Sano as a defensive third baseman. I’m really curious to see him this year to know if he can stay healthy over a full season, and also if he can be average or even a plus defender at third base. Moving Sano to the bench eliminates a lot of his defensive innings this season, and moving him to first base eliminates the point of having a spectacular arm.

5. Start him in left field…

And cover the other two outfield spots with Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario, leaving Byron Buxton on the bench. Just like benching Sano, I’d think this one would have to be discussed, but it doesn’t seem like a real-world scenario.

Gonzalez does provide some insurance against the possibility that Kepler doesn’t break out as the Twins currently expect. Or if Rosario’s end-of-year lull carries into this season for some reason. But the one thing I think you’d avoid doing is plugging in a guy like Gonzalez — not known for his outfield defense — and yanking a guy like Buxton in such an important development season. If the Twins were ready to contend for a World Series, maybe we’d entertain this thought a little more seriously. As it stands, I’m dismissing it out of hand.

In a year that you’ve set up to learn about some of your most important young players, it just doesn’t make sense to steal away playing time from Buxton, the guy who might be chief among those unknown commodities. As I wrote in my recent 25-man roster projection, if you’re trying to learn everything you can about Byron Buxton in 2019 then he won’t be a super-sub defensive replacement.