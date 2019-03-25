Final cuts: Twins roster takes shape for opening day

The Minnesota Twins’ opening day roster has taken shape. After roughly six weeks in Florida trimming a roster that started with more than 60 options, the opening day 25-man roster looks clearer.

Two final decisions are yet to be made, and the actual roster will involve some players hitting the Injured List to begin the season. Technically, there are 30 players left in Twins camp. So, we can’t see the Twins writing this in pen just, but the outlines of their pencil marks have become easier to read.

Here’s what it looks like right now.

The Twins on Monday reassigned pitchers Preston Guilmet and Mike Morin to minor league camp, which appears to clear the way for non-roster invitee Ryne Harper to make the club. He had a good spring and his curveball turned some heads in Fort Myers. The pitching decision (and the related injury designations) had been holding up a final roster declarations. And even though this is the roster with which the Twins will open the season, you can bet it will look different just two weeks into the year. And then again two weeks after that.

Pitchers (11) – J.O. Berrios, Kyle Gibson, Jake Odorizzi, Michael Pineda, Martin Perez, Taylor Rogers, Trevor May, Blake Parker, Trevor Hildenberger, Adalberto Mejia, Ryne Harper.

Many expect that Addison Reed, Matt Magill and Gabriel Moya will open the season on the Injured List.

Additionally, the Twins have announced their intention to start J.O. Berrios on opening day. He’ll be followed by Jake Odorizzi and Michael Pineda in the opening series against Cleveland. Kyle Gibson will start the first game of their second series of the year, April 2 in Kansas City. Martin Perez will be available out of the bullpen initially, and the expectation is that he’ll rejoin the starting rotation when the need arises.

Catchers (3) – Jason Castro, Mitch Garver, Willians Astudillo

Willians made the club.

Infielders (6) – C.J. Cron, Jonathan Schoop, Jorge Polanco, Marwin Gonzalez, Ehire Adrianza, Tyler Austin.

There’s still a decision to be made here, actually. With the current arrangement, the Twins will only be able to carry two players from the trip of Adrianza, Austin and Ronald Torreyes. If Jorge Polanco (shoulder) is ready to start the season, as the Twins expect, then it would seem like a bad thing for Torreyes (or Adrianza). If he can’t go then there’s an extra spot and though the roster decision is made easier, it hurts the Twins in the short run and the long run.

Miguel Sano definitely will begin the year on the Injured List, as he recovers from a stitch-up gash on the back of his right leg. He’s expected to miss at least a month of the season before returning to game action.

Outfielders (5) – Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Jake Cave and Nelson Cruz (DH).