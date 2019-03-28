From Zero to Caught Up on the Twins’ offseason in one post

MINNEAPOLIS — This post is for your brother-in-law, Brett, who checked out of Twins news and analysis for the winter and then gleefully accepted your invitation to Opening Day when he saw the weather would be nice in downtown Minneapolis. Don’t worry, Brett. We’ve got you covered. This is every major move for the Minnesota Twins from the end of last season until right now, Opening Day 2019, all in one post.

Noteworthy additions: Nelson Cruz (DH), C.J. Cron Jonathan Schoop (2B), Blake Parker (RHP), Martin Perez (LHP), Rocco Baldelli (manager), and a remade coaching staff.

Notable departures: Joe Mauer, Ervin Santana, Robbie Grossman, Paul Molitor.

*The Twins fired Paul Molitor, one year after winning A.L. Manager of the Year, and replaced him with first-time skipper Rocco Baldelli. Baldelli has a fascinating back story as a former top prospect and long-time Rays employee, and seems to be well-liked by his co-workers.

*Baldelli also helped hire a new staff of coaches: pitching coach Wes Johnson, assistant pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, first base coach Tommy Watkins, third base coach Tony Diaz, hitting coach James Rowson, assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez, bench coach Derek Shelton and Major League coach Bill Evers.

*Joe Mauer retired. Don’t worry, he says he’ll still be around, and the Twins plan to honor him this summer by retiring his No. 7.

*Ervin Santana left in free agency. He got a job with the White Sox.

*Robbie Grossman left in free agency. He got a job with the Athletics.

*The Twins had already traded away familar faces like Brian Dozier, Eduardo Escobar and Ryan Pressly. So don’t worry, the club will look a lot different even to the most dedicated Twins supporters.

*The Twins claimed C.J. Cron off waivers from the Rays. He hit 30 home runs last year; the Rays just didn’t want to pay him his worth this year so they said goodbye. He’ll replace Mauer at first base.

*The Twins signed a tri-lingual optimist named Jonathan Schoop. He’ll effectively replace Brian Dozier (Nationals) at second base. He wasn’t very good last year but he was very good two years ago. The Twins are betting on a bounceback.

*The biggest move of the offseason for the Twins might have been signing slugger Nelson Cruz to DH. He is 38 years old but he’s had an excellent track record as a masher.

He’s not just a clubhouse mentor for Miguel Sano… Nelson Cruz’s bat is the most important thing for the Twins lineup in 2019. pic.twitter.com/U68N78PlaY — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) January 5, 2019

*The Twins signed Blake Parker to shore up the bullpen after the Angels said goodbye to him. He’ll be in the mix for saves and pitch late in games, as will a handful of other Twins relievers.

*The Twins signed Martin Perez to fill out their starting rotation. He hit 97 mph on a radar gun in Florida this year. The Twins are betting on him and expect that he’s better than his underwhelming performance in his final season with the Rangers.

*Miguel Sano reported to camp with a cut on the back of his right heel and he’ll likely miss at least a month of the regular season while the wound heels and he gets back into baseball shape. Everyone with the Twins raved about his winter otherwise, and it appears that the fluke injury just came at an unlucky time for the Twins slugger with something to prove.

*The Twins signed Marwin Gonzalez to be an Everyday Player With Positional Flexibility, as Rocco Baldelli refers to him. Super-Utility Guy for short, if you like. He’ll be the starting third baseman at least until Miguel Sano is back to health.

*Fernando Romero was expected to be one of the team’s weapons out of the bullpen but he had a couple rocky outings in spring training and was optioned to the minor leagues. Instead, Ryne Harper, who just celebrated his 30th birthday, will make the bullpen after getting a non-roster invitation to Twins spring training. He has a curveball that stands out.