Hiring the Optimist Jonathan Schoop was a chance Twins were ‘dying to take’

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The first thing that you notice about Jonathan Schoop is that he’s bigger than you thought he was. He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, and he looks like he could play defensive back in the NFL.

“When people don’t spend a lot of time around him [that’s] definitely always the first thing that gets said,” a smiling rookie manager Rocco Baldelli said of the new Twins second baseman.

But look past the size and you’ll meet a fascinating guy, a tri-lingual, soft-spoken optimist, and the type of player the Twins were happy to hire this winter. Schoop made a calculated bet on himself this season, and the Twins wanted to be the ones to write the ticket.

His three primary languages are English, Spanish and Papiamentu, a blended language with Dutch influences, which is spoken in his native Curaçao, an island southeast of Aruba off the Northern coast of Venezuela. Former teammate Nelson Cruz spoke glowingly about their time together in Baltimore. The new Twins’ DH said that Schoop likes to keep it loose,and have fun, and that he’s a guy who really wants to win. Early indications are that the combination will sit well with his first-year skipper.

“He’s a really fun player to watch. He’s a really interesting guy, too,” Baldelli said, from the comfort of a swivel chair in his spring training office. “The player and the person, there’s a reason we targeted this guy and wanted to bring him in. Wonderful teammate, wonderful human being. But a guy that’s already shown himself as an all-star caliber second baseman.”

That type of player doesn’t grow on trees. The reason he was available to the Twins in the first place is that he was non-tendered in Milwaukee at the end of the year. Cut from the team, just months after he’d been acquired as part of a postseason push for the Brewers – and just one year removed from that great 2017 season his supporters often talk about. That must have been a tough phone call.

“It was a good experience. I’m a better man because of that,” Schoop said of his time in Milwaukee. “I will be a better player because of that. Nobody expects to get non-tendered but you’ve got to see the positive way. It got me stronger, it made me a better person and a better player, too.”

He’d spent his first 9 pro seasons with the Orioles, and when he was traded he said it was like going to a new school. “It was a good. I can’t lie,” he said. “The teammates over there treated me really good; the coaches and everybody was good.”

As a whole, though, the 2018 season was a bad one by Schoop’s standards. If you’re a fan of the Orioles, this former top prospect’s run ended with a whimper. If you’re a fan of the Brewers, you might just feel bad for him. A year ago he was coming off a season in which he garnered MVP votes. He hurt his oblique in April, and the whole 2018 season – before the trade to the Brewers and then especially after – never really got off the ground.

He finished the regular season hitting .233/.266/.416 and got benched on a postseason team that flirted with a National League pennant. Then he was non-tendered.

The Twins were looking for a second baseman to replace free agent Brian Dozier. The club, according to GM Thad Levine, decided that Schoop’s swing was meaningfully impacted by his oblique injury, and now that he’s in camp and healthy the expectation in Minnesota is that he’s back to his old ways with the bat. Which is to say that he’s a good hitting second baseman, maybe among the top-10 at the position across the league.

“I think a lot is made of the analytics on the pitching side; [Schoop] represents that on the offensive side,” Levine explained. “We had our best offensive evaluators – whether that was scouts or guys in our analytics department –evaluate his swing and [we said] ‘Try as best you can to tell us how much did his oblique injury impact what we saw in 2018. Or should we reasonably expect that he could perform more like he did in 2016-2017?’”

When the answer came back in the affirmative the Twins’ roster builders elevated Schoop and sought him out in a crowded second base market. Daniel Murphy, D.J. LeMahieu and Jed Lowrie all got multi-year contracts worth $20 million or more. Dozier got one year and $9 million from the Nationals. The Twins and Schoop agreed to a pact for one year and $7.5 million.

Schoop said that he wanted to take a year to re-establish some value. One good season and he can re-enter the free agent market with a track record of success and a confidence to say that 2018 was just an aberration. The Twins already believe that it was, and they shared that with him in their recruiting pitch.

“Oh yeah, they believe in me,” Schoop said. “They say I’m a star and they believed in me. That makes me believe in myself more; I believed in myself but they make me believe in myself more and make me feel right away that I’m part of the team and that I belong with them.”

He said there were multi-year offers on the table from some teams this winter. He turned down the security to bet on himself for one year. If his bet pays off with a strong season, he can become a free agent next winter and try to cash in more handsomely after a bounceback season.

“This guy has a unique skillset. This is a big, strong guy – I mean bigger than almost any second baseman I’ve ever seen,” Baldelli said. “He can hit the ball over the fence, he’s got the arm to complete any play on the field – he’s got about as good of an arm at second base as you could find – and he does it from a stand-still. He’s a really fun guy to watch play and I’m looking forward to a healthy season and I know that’s what he’s looking forward to, too. Because that’s the part of last year that you just can’t get around. When you’re not healthy and you don’t feel good it’s hard to perform.”

Twins fans will like this one. Schoop’s double play partner in Baltimore was J.J. Hardy, who was such a capable shortstop that manager Buck Showalter asked Manny Machado to play third base. Schoop said that Hardy helped him to “slow the game down” and also credited former O’s infield coach Bobby Dickerson with his development defensively. “I always modeled my game after Robinson Cano but to my own style, you know what I mean?”

Schoop was asked to share the scouting report on Jonathan Schoop with the glove: “I’m a big man but I play like a small man … I got a good arm, quick, short. I’m not scared to make a throw to get them out. Sometimes I might throw behind a runner but I don’t care because I’m trying to win. I’ll go for it, especially defensively. … I’m an aggressive defender.”

There’s a lot to like about Schoop for the Twins. Especially if you’re willing to flush the 2018 season and its results, as the Twins have decided to do.

“Add onto that the fact that he’s 27 years old, right in his prime, right in the sweet spot with the rest of our core players, and I think we thought he was the perfect fit for us,” Levine said. “It was a very congested second base market; there were some tremendous free agent options out there. For us to get a guy who is 27, matched up with our core in age, also that we felt was a year removed from being an elite performer in the Major Leagues, it was a chance that we were really dying to take.”