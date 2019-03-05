Miguel Sano’s second procedure could keep him out until May, Twins say

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Miguel Sano flew to the Twins Cities to have another debridement procedure on his lower right achilles in an attempt to accelerate and ensure proper healing, Twins CBO Derek Falvey said. The procedure to clean the wound was performed at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The second procedure will cost Sano the start of the season, Falvey said, and could keep Sano off a Major League field until May. Falvey said the Twins are hopeful that Sano will return to baseball activities by mid-April.

He originally injured his right heel in a bit of a fluke incident. In the aftermath of the celebration with his winter league team, another person apparently slipped and knocked down Sano, who cut himself on the back of his heel. Sano has worn a soft cast boot to protect the wound on his heel since the early days of Twins camp.

The Twins said early in camp that they were just being cautious and would re-evaluated Sano in Week 2. That time came around and they were not ready to get Sano into baseball activities, so they decided to stay the course with the protective “boot.”

“He has a laceration on his right heel,” GM Thad Levine told SKOR North early in spring training. “It’s just an area that’s tough to heal because the skin’s thin and every time you move it kind of stretches it. So we’re going to be a little bit conservative on the front end of camp to try to get him 100% and to get that wound healed.”