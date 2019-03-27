Minnesota Twins 2019 opening day roster is complete

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins went down to the wire, and waited until they were in Minnesota to make the final call. The 2019 opening day roster is complete.

The final moves involved placing several pitchers on the Injured List, and optioning infielder Ronald Torreyes to the minor leagues. (They wanted to be sure that Jorge Polanco’s shoulder would allow him to start on opening day, so Torreyes was in Minnesota going through the team workout as a precaution.)

Starting rotation –

José Berríos

Jake Odorizzi

Michael Piñeda

Kyle Gibson

(Martín Pérez)

Bullpen –

LHP Taylor Rogers

LHP Adalberto Mejía

RHP Trevor May

RHP Blake Parker

RHP Trevor Hildenberger

RHP Ryne Harper

–

Pérez will be used out of the bullpen initially, since the Twins won’t need a 5th starter until mid-April. But he’s considered part of Minnesota’s rotation for these purposes.

Position players –

C – Jason Castro

1B – C.J. Cron

2B – Jonathan Schoop

3B – Marwin Gonzalez

SS – Jorge Polanco

LF – Eddie Rosario

CF – Byron Buxton

RF – Max Kepler

DH – Nelson Cruz

Bench –

C – Mitch Garver

UTIL – Willians Astudillo

INF – Ehire Adrianza, Tyler Austin

OF – Jake Cave

Injured List –

Miguel Sanó (heel), Addison Reed (left thumb sprain), Matt Magill (right shoulder tendinitis), Gabriel Moya (left shoulder tendinitis)