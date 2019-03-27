Minnesota Twins 2019 opening day roster is complete

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins went down to the wire, and waited until they were in Minnesota to make the final call. The 2019 opening day roster is complete.
The final moves involved placing several pitchers on the Injured List, and optioning infielder Ronald Torreyes to the minor leagues. (They wanted to be sure that Jorge Polanco’s shoulder would allow him to start on opening day, so Torreyes was in Minnesota going through the team workout as a precaution.)
José Berríos
Jake Odorizzi
Michael Piñeda
Kyle Gibson
(Martín Pérez)
Bullpen –
LHP Taylor Rogers
LHP Adalberto Mejía
RHP Trevor May
RHP Blake Parker
RHP Trevor Hildenberger
RHP Ryne Harper
–
Pérez will be used out of the bullpen initially, since the Twins won’t need a 5th starter until mid-April. But he’s considered part of Minnesota’s rotation for these purposes.
C – Jason Castro
1B – C.J. Cron
2B – Jonathan Schoop
3B – Marwin Gonzalez
SS – Jorge Polanco
LF – Eddie Rosario
CF – Byron Buxton
RF – Max Kepler
DH – Nelson Cruz
C – Mitch Garver
UTIL – Willians Astudillo
INF – Ehire Adrianza, Tyler Austin
OF – Jake Cave
Injured List –
Miguel Sanó (heel), Addison Reed (left thumb sprain), Matt Magill (right shoulder tendinitis), Gabriel Moya (left shoulder tendinitis)