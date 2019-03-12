Next round of cuts trims Twins roster with two weeks left in camp

With just two weeks of spring training remaining, the Twins have optioned four more players to minor league camp.

The team optioned Tuesday’s starter Stephen Gonsalves, as well as infielder Nick Gordon and outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr., to Triple-A Rochester. The Twins also optioned slick-fielding Luis Arraez to Double-A Pensacola. The cuts settle the current roster at 47 players.

Of the four, Gonsalves has the clearest path to playing time, given how many pitchers the Twins like to use throughout the course of a season. Wade had a nice spring at the plate and is well-liked for his good on-base skills. Gordon is a former first-round pick and had his first taste of Triple-A pitching last season as a 22-year-old.

The previous round of roster trimming included top prospects Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff. Brent Rooker and Luke Raley were assigned to minor league camp. Lewis Thorpe, Andrew Vasquez and Kohl Stewart all were optioned to Triple-A Rochester.