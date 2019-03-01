One analyst picks Twins as the sleeper ‘team to watch’ in 2019

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins are coming off a second winter with several low-key additions that look good on paper, and virtually no overwhelming additions that their fans craved so badly.

Never mind that. Joe Sheehan, noted baseball analyst, has the Twins marked as his sleeper team for 2019.

Go on!

Sheehan, who contributes to Sports Illustrated and Baseball America (and publishes his own newsletter), likes Minnesota’s roster, which he says is teeming with upside. The column was published at BA, and you can read it here.

It starts with Byron Buxton, of course. If a projection views him as a 2-win contributor in center field, let’s say, and he instead makes good on his early spring training promise of becoming a superstar, well, that changes the math at Target Field. When you pair his mystery and intrigue with those of his teammate Miguel Sano, you’re left with an incredibly wide range of outcomes. One of those outcomes is incredibly positive for the Twins and their fans.

I encourage you to read the column if you’re into this sort of thing. Sheehan isn’t just throwing team names in a bag and drawing a club to write up optimistically. There is one bit that I must share from the column:

Finding a sleeper team isn’t about projections, which push everyone to the muddled middle. It’s about finding the team that has a group of players with untapped upside. There are few teams who have as much of that as the Twins do. Throw in a weak AL Central, one in which only the Indians are a threat—and even they took the winter off—and you see the Twins’ path not just to another wild card, but to a division title. Buxton, Sano, and Polanco combine to play 400 games. Berrios takes another step forward. The homegrown bullpen, featuring righty Trevor May and lefty Taylor Rogers(^), holds down the late innings. The new guys, Cruz and Schoop and C.J. Cron, hit 80 dingers.

One check in the optimism column for that. And I agree with a lot of what he’s getting at here.

On the national scene, pick a random baseball fan from another market. How many relievers in the Twins’ bullpen do you think could name? And yet, the Twins are counting on 3 or 4 of those guys to be high-leverage relievers for them this year. We could dismiss that as Twins-colored glasses on the part of the front office. But as Twins CBO Derek Falvey told us in a recent interview on SKOR North, they don’t just want to be blindly optimistic — they want their optimism rooted in objective sources. They’re not dreamers, in other words. They’re forecasters with a vested interest in being right about the outcomes.

Still, for all the optimistic outcomes that we can dream up in spring training, we’ve got to point out the other side of the coin. Even if the Twins have a good year, the Indians are really, really good. And there’s effectively one wild card spot up for grabs, if you believe that the Yankees and Red Sox are very good baseball teams playing in the same division. I believe all parts of that statement, so I look at the Twins as either A) hoping get in on that second wild card spot; or B) hoping to topple the Indians.

And it might happen! Projections are just informed guesses and guessing is a good way to be wrong sometimes. I just look at the rotation the Indians have put together — is Shane Bieber their 5th starter? — and think it’ll be a long climb for the Twins to get back into first place in the division. Never mind that Cleveland probably has the two best position players in the division right now in Francisco Lindor (hurt but not badly) and Jose Ramirez. That looks like a good recipe to me.

Yeah, I probably would have tried to add more this winter if I ran the show in Cleveland. Even without significant additions they’re currently looking like a favorite to represent the A.L. Central in October.

Let’s not get carried away with too much balance here. I’ve got no qualms with Sheehan’s assessment of the Twins, and I thought you readers might appreciate the heavy dose of optimism. (Buxton has three homers already this spring and looks great, by the way.)