Twins option Fernando Romero to Triple-A after spring struggles

The Twins on Friday optioned Fernando Romero to Triple-A Rochester, the club announced.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said early in spring training that they’d use him as a “weapon” in shorter stints. But after Friday’s demotion, he won’t start the year with the club.

Romero has a big fastball and the Twins are encouraged by his ability to combine that with a good slider. They think highly of him and his future as a pitcher.

However, recent outings haven’t been at all kind to Romero, and spring struggles likely combined with a numbers crunch to leave the young righty on the outside looking in, at least for now.