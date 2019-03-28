Twins pregame notes: Rocco Baldelli knows he will have to be patient with himself

MINNEAPOLIS — Rocco Baldelli acknowledged during his press conference on Wednesday that he will make mistakes in his first go-around as a big-league manager this season with the Minnesota Twins.

But hours before his first regular-season game in that role, the 37-year-old was asked about being patient with himself when he does make an inevitable misstep in a game that can be difficult on veteran managers.

“It’s like anything in life. Anything you’re doing for the first time,” said Baldelli, who will rely on bench coach Derek Shelton for assistance. “You’re asking questions, learning as much as you can, but you’re doing it on the go. Doesn’t matter if it’s baseball or anything else. I continue to lean on our staff and we have a very diverse experience group that helps me in many, many different ways. They are a huge resource for me personally and I hope that I’m a resource for them as well. That’s kind of how we interact and operate. I think we need each other and we’ll be there to help each other.”

Baldelli, who spent the past four seasons working on the Tampa Bay Rays coaching staff, said he got to sleep early Wednesday and arrived at Target Field around 9 on Thursday morning. The Twins and Cleveland are scheduled to start at 3:10 p.m.

Baldelli is big on getting his players sufficient rest and doesn’t want guys at the ballpark extremely early in many cases. He said he and his coaching staff arrived a bit earlier on Thursday than they will normally.

As far as what Thursday’s game will mean to him, Baldelli said: “I’ve never been one to think of it as being nervous. I’ve never really felt nervous, but there’s always an added energy on Opening Day for everyone. You’re starting it up again, it’s a positive energy for me more than anything else. But waking up today, the way that the staff has prepared and the players have prepared, it’s more of a relax feel in there than anything else. If we weren’t prepared I probably wouldn’t feel very good sitting up here, but we do feel like we’re ready to go and we’ve gotten ahead of everything. Therefore we can come in feeling good and confident today.”

Baldelli also said he’s not big on being overcome in the moment, but acknowledged he will try to take time before the game to absorb the fact he’s now a big-league manager.

“I haven’t done a ton of that in my life at different moments, but there’s always the chance when you’re standing out there for the National Anthem to take a few minutes, take a few seconds really, and take it all in,” he said. “You’re kind of always thinking of the next thing, not about what you’ve done or where you’re at right now. I will try my very best to take a few seconds on the line and look around and enjoy it.”

Kepler leading off, Buxton in the ninth spot

There were no surprises in Baldelli’s first lineup card.

Right fielder Max Kepler, who was used in the leadoff spot in spring training, was batting first in the order, followed by shortstop Jorge Polanco, designated hitter Nelson Cruz, left fielder Eddie Rosario, first baseman C.J. Cron, third baseman Marwin Gonzalez, second baseman Jonathan Schoop, catcher Jason Castro and center fielder Byron Buxton.

Baldelli said Tuesday that Buxton will play every day in 2019 and will be used at the bottom of the order.

Righthander Jose Berrios was scheduled to face Cleveland righty Corey Kluber.

Time for a change

As is usually the case, there were changes made at Target Field during the offseason. This included a new play area beyond right field that makes that portion of the ballpark more wide open. Most importantly for the players, there also is a new batter’s eye.

There was pushback from many fans when the trees beyond the center field wall were removed after the 2010 season and replaced with a normal batter’s eye that hitters preferred. Now there is what is being called a “Living Wall” in center field that is made up of 5,700 juniper plants.

The Twins worked out at Target Field on Wednesday, but Baldelli did not have any immediate reviews of the batter’s eye.

“We noticed it, I think it looks really good,” Baldelli said. “The players will let us know how it plays once they get out there and they are kind of looking from the box. I’m sure we will probably talk about it a little bit and see what they say. Visually, I thought it looked very nice.”