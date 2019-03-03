Twins complete second trade after swapping Zack Granite to the Texas Rangers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins traded Zack Granite to the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor league pitcher Xavier Moore and cash considerations, the team announced Sunday. Several hours later, it was announced that they traded Moore to the Baltimore Orioles for $750,000 worth of international signing bonus money.

So the final tally: OUT Zack Granite, IN cash considerations and $750,000 in international bonus pool money.

Granite had been taken off the roster Monday to make room on the 40-man for Marwin Gonzalez. So the Twins had a window in which they could trade or release him after his DFA. Granite, 26, hit .211/.282/.245 with Triple-A Rochester last season.

Moore, a former 16th round pick, topped out last season in short-season A-ball. The 20-year-old has pitched just 33 2/3 innings in pro ball since the Rangers picked him in the 2017 first-year-player draft. He has a combined 4.54 ERA between the short-season league and rookie ball, with 38 strikeouts and 18 walks.

But now he’s a member of the Orioles. And the Twins have a little more spending flexibility in the international market.