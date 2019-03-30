What to make of Odorizzi’s strong start; Cruz explains why he was upset with Bauer

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Berrios’ domination and brilliance against the Cleveland Indians’ less-than-stellar lineup on Opening Day did not come as a surprise given the fact the righthander has emerged as the ace of the Twins’ staff.

The question is how the four starters behind Berrios — Jake Odorizzi, Michael Pineda, Kyle Gibson and Martin Perez (when he eventually gets a shot) — will fare this season? Manager Rocco Baldelli had to like what he saw on Saturday as Odorizzi, coming off a disappointing 2018, had an impressive first outing of the season in what turned into a 2-1 loss before 15,271 on a chilly day (34 degrees at game time) at Target Field.

The cold didn’t seem to impact Odorizzi much as the veteran righthander gave up one run (a solo shot on a 3-0 pitch to Hanley Ramirez in the fourth inning), one hit with two walks and 11 strikeouts in six innings. Odorizzi’s strikeout total tied his career high.

The Twins lost the game in the ninth as reliever Blake Parker’s two wild pitches enabled Carlos Santana to move to third base after he beat the Twins’ shift with a single, and pinch hitter Greg Allen drove him in with a sacrifice fly. Minnesota loaded the bases in the ninth against Cleveland reliever Brad Hand but the lefty got C.J. Cron to fly out to right to end the game.

“Odo looked great from the beginning,” Baldelli said. “He had the fastball command he was looking for, he looked like he had some good ride in that pitch as well. When he needed a strike he got it in there, and his split looked good. Overall, it was a great start. We can’t ask for anything more than what we’ve got in the last two days.”

How good were Berrios and Odorizzi in back-to-back starts? They became the second pair of pitchers in baseball history — since 1893, when the mound was placed at its current distance from home plate — to start a team’s season with consecutive double-digit strikeout totals. The other pair was Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling of the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Jose set the tone really great two days ago,” said Odorizzi, who struck out the side in the first inning and had six strikeouts through three innings. “I just wanted to go out and follow his lead. I watched his game and saw what he was doing well and worked well for him, and just modified it to work well for me.

“It’s important for us to have good pitching throughout this year, and we’re off to a really good start. It’s a really good thing, and hopefully (Michael) Pineda can keep it going (Sunday) because starting pitching is one of those things that turns into a contagious sort of thing. You see a lineup get hot, you can see starting pitchers get hot and it just keeps going. And trying to one up the next guy in the most competitive good way possible. So spring from Jose to me, and now pass the torch.”

Odorizzi, 29, is coming off a season in which he went 7-10 with a 4.49 earned-run average in 32 starts. Acquired in February 2018 from Tampa Bay, Odorizzi got the ball on Opening Day last season in Baltimore and also impressed in that game. He gave up no runs and two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings in a game the Twins lost 3-2 in 11 innings.

Odorizzi said he had good command of his fastball Saturday, “moving it in, up and out when I needed to. Just trying to keep guys off balance, but kind of grabbing a little bit. It was cold, and the farther you get in on people, the more stinging gets in their hands. That’s kind of our game plan going in. Force people to hit, try to get some early kind of outs. We didn’t get too many of them, but I was ahead in the count for the most part, and just pitching off that.”

Odorizzi, who was tied for second last season in the big leagues in no-decisions with 15, spent the majority of spring training this year working on his off-speed pitches. He made only two starts and had a 13.50 ERA as he gave up five runs in 3.1 innings.

This likely caused concern among some.

“That one crappy outing I had where I didn’t get out of the first, I think I might have said, ‘I’m not going to go to my go-to stuff in spring training,'” Odorizzi said. “What’s the point of continually working on stuff you do well when you should be working on the stuff you don’t do well? So a lot of my work this spring was off-speed pitches and going off-speed heavy just to get a better feel for what I’m trying to do.

“Bumps and bruises happen in spring training, and that’s the beauty of it. It doesn’t matter. It’s all about getting a feel for it. So once the season comes around, it’s a different game, and it’s about getting outs. It’s about keeping runs down. Depending on what the game situation is, I’ll do it however I have to do it. Today, it just happened to be with the fastball. Other days, it’ll be different pitches. Just go with what’s working.”

Other than the home run Ramirez crushed into the second deck in left field, Odorizzi’s stuff was working well on Saturday. Now, the Twins just have to hope that he can settle into the type of groove he failed to find a year ago.

Sending a message

Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz had some words for Trevor Bauer after the Indians’ righthander hit Cruz in the hand/wrist area with a pitch in the seventh inning. This came after Bauer came up and in on Cruz in the fourth inning. Cruz initially was awarded first base on a hit by pitch by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, but a review showed the ball did not make contact with the veteran.

Cruz said afterward that he was OK, but acknowledged he wasn’t happy about how Bauer pitched to him. Cruz entered Saturday 7-for-12 (.583) against Bauer in his career with a home run, three runs batted in, two walks and three strikeouts.

“I don’t mind to get hit, and sometimes I like to get hit, but some situations you figure out it’s enough when they come up and in,” said Cruz, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI, a hit by pitch and an intentional walk on Saturday. “Especially on your hands. So I react(ed).”

Cruz said that the replay was correct and he was not hit by the first pitch. Rather, the ball hit his bat. After returning to the batter’s box, Cruz hit a smash at Santana, who was playing in at first base because Jorge Polanco was on third. Santana could not handle the ball cleanly and Polanco scored as Santana got the out at first.

Cruz, asked when he thought Bauer had crossed a line by continuing to come inside, said: “Like I said, I don’t mind to get hit. Sometimes I like to get hit. But when you see it constantly in that situation, in that spot, you have to let him know that it’s not OK. … That’s my job to tell him.”

Cruz is no stranger to being hit by pitches. He has been hit 27 times since 2017, including 14 time last season with Seattle. That was fourth most in the AL.