Zulgad: Pitch perfect: Berrios aces first assignment with a dominating performance

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Berrios would have been the Twins’ Opening Day starter in 2018, except for the fact that if he had pitched in the March 29 game at Baltimore that would have erased his opportunity to start a mid-April game against Cleveland in his native country of Puerto Rico.

That meant the Opening Day start went to the then-newly acquired Jake Odorizzi. He gave up no runs, two hits, walked two and struck out seven in six innings in what turned into a 3-2, 11-inning loss at Camden Yards. While Odorizzi was solid, it will be a long time before he or any other Twins pitcher not named Berrios gets the ball on Opening Day again.

If that wasn’t obvious before Thursday’s opener against Cleveland, it became clear as the 24-year-old Berrios dominated the Indians in a 2-0 Twins’ victory at Target Field. Berrios, who made his first Opening Day start and became the 11th different Opening Day starter for the Twins in the last 13 seasons, gave up two hits, walked one and struck out 10 in 7.2 innings. Sixty-seven of his 96 pitches went for strikes before he was pulled after giving up a single to Brad Miller in the eighth inning.

Berrios’ 10 strikeouts established a Twins record for an Opening Day starter, surpassing the previous high of eight by Brad Radke (1996), Bert Blyleven (1975) and Dean Chance (1968).

Berrios’ stuff was virtually unhittable for much of the afternoon and came in a game in which he was matched up against two-time AL Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber, who did not give up a hit until the sixth inning but then surrendered two runs in the seventh on a two-run double by newcomer Marwin Gonzalez.

The fact Berrios was dominant wasn’t shocking. The righthander went 12-11 last season with a 3.84 earned-run average and 202 strikeouts in 32 starts. This included a 9-7 stretch with a 3.68 ERA in 20 starts that led to him being selected to his first All-Star Game.

But the Berrios that the 39,519 who packed Target Field on Thursday saw was a pitcher who clearly appears set to take the step from being the Twins’ ace to being one of the elite aces in Major League Baseball. For all the disappointment that has been directed at Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano for their failure (so far) to fulfill their promise, Berrios continues to be a success story.

Selected by the Twins in the first compensation round (32nd overall) of the 2013 draft, Berrios got his first call to the big leagues in 2016. He went 3-7 with an 8.02 ERA in 14 starts as he bounced between Minnesota and Triple-A Rochester.

Two years ago, Berrios was optioned to Rochester late in spring training and responded by dominating Triple-A hitters as he went 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA in six starts. That earned him a promotion to the Twins on May 12. This time he stuck with the big club, going 14-8 with a 3.89 ERA in 26 games and 25 starts during a season in which the Twins made it to the AL wild card game before losing to the Yankees.

Thursday’s game was played in only 2 hours, 18 minutes because Berrios was able to match Kluber inning-for-inning until Cleveland’s ace began to tire. Kluber gave up four hits, walked one and struck out five in seven innings. After an off day on Friday, the Twins will send Odorizzi against another Cleveland standout, righty Trevor Bauer, on Saturday afternoon and then will have Michael Pineda make his first Twins’ start on Sunday against always-tough Cleveland righty Carlos Carrasco.

While the Twins seem to have become a trendy pick to end Cleveland’s three-year run atop the AL Central, the reason the Indians remain the favorite of many is because they have the best starting pitching in the division. The Twins lineup is filled with power, or at least potential power, but there are questions about Minnesota’s starting rotation after Berrios and what qualifies as a nondescript bullpen.

But on Thursday the Twins provided what could be best described as their blueprint of hope under first-year manager Rocco Baldelli and coming off a disappointing 78-84 finish. Berrios was replaced by lefthanded reliever Taylor Rogers, who struck out three in getting the final four outs. Rogers also had filthy stuff in earning the save and extended his scoreless innings streak to 27.1 innings. That is fourth on the Twins’ all-time scoreless innings streak list.

Considering the Twins have 161 games remaining, it would be foolish to get overly excited about Thursday’s victory. But it isn’t foolish to be extremely optimistic about the pitcher that Berrios has turned into at still a young age. The jury remains out on Odorizzi, Pineda and Martin Perez and while Kyle Gibson appears to be a solid starting pitcher, no Twins fan is going to make plans to head to the ballpark because it’s Gibson’s turn to get the ball.

But Berrios has the stuff of an ace and what he did Thursday against Cleveland wasn’t a fluke. It’s what the Twins and Berrios expect him to do all season and that means after a long, long wait (dating to Johan Santana or Francisco Liriano, before his arm issues) this club finally has a starting pitcher who is worth the price of admission every time he takes the mound.