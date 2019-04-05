After a hot start, Willians Astudillo has a message for anyone who doesn’t “look” the part

Willians Astudillo is a popular name around Major League Baseball, and he’s hitting .667 after the first week of the season.

No, he won’t keep hitting at that pace. But more than 100 plate appearances into his big league career with the Twins, he certainly looks like he belongs. He doesn’t often strike out, he rarely ever draws a walk — he doesn’t hang around at the plate long enough for either of those outcomes. Astudillo’s strategy with a bat in his hands is to get a pitch he can reach and swing, try to put a barrel on it and see what happens.

So far, so good this season. And now he’s got a message for anybody that has ever been told that they don’t “look” the part.

Here’s what he wrote on Instagram on Friday. It’s motivational and it’s written in English and in Spanish. And we’re told that this is the real account of the real Willians Astudillo.

“All my minor league career I heard I was not going to be a big leaguer because I did not “look” like one. I was too short. I was too stocky. I did not have the physical traits customary associated with a Major League player. Well here I am,” he wrote. “So let that be a lesson to anyone reading this who has ever been told that their physical appearance limits their ability. It does not. And if anyone ever tries to come at you with that, just knock’em out of the way and stay focused on your goals and the path to get there. #latortuga”