Can a turtle be slowed? Willians Astudillo, Twins’ fan favorite, sidelined by hamstring strain

MINNEAPOLIS — “La Tortuga” mania is going on hiatus for at least 10 days.

Twins utilityman Willians Astudillo — who is nicknamed “La Tortuga,” which is Spanish for “the turtle” — suffered a left hamstring strain scoring from third base on a sacrifice fly Saturday in the third inning of the Twins’ 9-2 victory over Baltimore at Target Field.

He was placed on the injured list after the game. Astudillo, who started in right field on Saturday, was replaced by Ehire Adrianza in the fourth inning. Astudillo was in right because Max Kepler started in center after Byron Buxton fouled a ball off his left leg in Friday’s game. Buxton did enter in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement.

The Twins did not make an immediate corresponding roster move but it’s likely outfielder Jake Cave will be brought back from Triple-A Rochester after being sent down last week.

Astudillo said he suffered the pull about halfway down the line from third base as he tried to beat the throw to the plate. “It’s part of baseball and right now I’m trying to assimilate with what’s going on and think about it and work hard and hopefully in 10 days I’m back,” Astudillo said through Twins’ interpreter Elvis Martinez.

Astudillo, who said he has never had a hamstring problem before, has become a fan favorite in Minnesota. The Twins on Friday held what they called “An Evening with La Tortuga,” as fans who purchased a special ticket received a “La Tortuga” T-shirt. Astudillo, to the disappointment of many, did not start but he did single in the eighth inning as pinch-hitter for C.J. Cron.