Quick-hitter stats: Eddie Rosario – and Twins hitters – look pretty locked in right now

Every week SKOR North is here to share stats that tell the story of the Minnesota Twins. This week’s edition comes at a pretty good time if you’re a fan of the ballclub.

*Stat: 11 home runs

Story: You might have heard that the Twins had a nice day at the ballpark on Saturday. It was a long day and it gave them plenty of time to gets the bats going.

Twins hitters mashed 11 total taters between the two games of Saturday’s doubleheader in Baltimore. That included a franchise-record 8 home runs in one game (the night cap).

Historic power against a bad ballclub will get it done most nights.

Home totals for Saturday:

Eddie Rosario: 3

Nelson Cruz: 2

Jonathan Schoop: 2

Mitch Garver: 2

C.J. Cron: 1

Willians Astudillo: 1

*Stat: 11 doubles

Story: Did you know that Byron Buxton already has 11 doubles this season?

Well, Byron Buxton already has 11 doubles this season.

That leads the American League, as of press time for this column. And, obviously, it’s a really encouraging sign for a team that wanted or needed Buxton to be a star. He’s looking like one right now, folks.

*Stat: 9 home runs

Story: With 3 more on Saturday, Eddie Rosario is on the MLB leaderboard for home runs. He’s currently tied for second with Seattle’s Jay Bruce, and only one behind Oakland’s Khris Davis.

It’s not the first time in his MLB career that he’s hit 3 home runs in the same day, although this time he used two games to get there. Back on June 3 of last season, Rosario went deep three times against the Cleveland Indians in a Twins win. And in 2017, the Twins left fielder hit three long balls in a 20-run outburst during a rout of the Mariners.

Anecdotally, Rosario sure seems like the kind of hitter that can get rolling and carry a team for a week at a time with his bat.

He homered twice in the first game of the day, which is the second time in the past three days that he’s had a multi-homer game. Three days!

How long will this current hot stretch continue?

*Stat: 34 and 34

Story: Twins starter J.O. Berríos had the first game of the day and gave up 4 earned runs over 6 innings. He kept his ERA a shade below 3.00 (at 2.97 on the season).

One thing to continue to monitor with the Twins ace is how often he’s using his curve. On Saturday he went with a curve 34 times, compared with 34 four-seamers on the afternoon. Two starts earlier, Berríos set what I believe to be his career high when more than half of the pitches he threw were curveballs (51 of 98 pitches).

*Stat: 8/18

Story: What’s the catching split on this team? The Twins have played 18 games as of Sunday morning. The number of starts behind the plate by each of their three catchers:

Jason Castro: 8/18

Mitch Garver: 7/18

Willians Astudillo: 3/18

The rainouts, scheduled off days and doubleheaders make this a little tough to figure. Astudillo has found himself in the lineup at a number of different positions, but not often as a catcher. Garver has looked great at the plate so far this year.

*Stat: .184/.298/.327

Story: And elsewhere in the division, Francisco Lindor is back in action with the Indians.

To make room on the roster, the club DFA’d Hanley Ramirez, who hit just .184/.298/.327 this year for the Indians.

It’s not as simple as saying this is a one-for-one swap. But even so, that looks like a pretty big upgrade when you consider the Indians are swapping in an MVP candidate in place of Ramirez.