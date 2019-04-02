Reports: Byron Buxton taken out of game after colliding with outfield wall

Byron Buxton has been removed from Tuesday’s game in Kansas City after hitting an outfield wall while attempting to make a running catch, according to reports.

Buxton attempted to make a grab at the center field wall in Kauffman Stadium, but was unsuccessful. He hit the wall hard and scrambled to recover and make a throw toward the infield, as Adalberto Mondesi rounded the bases on an inside-the-park home run.

Buxton was taken out of the game to have his back evaluated, according to multiple reports.

The speedy centerfield is an elite fielder when healthy. He said that he added 21 pounds this winter as he prepared for the season, at least in part to provide cushion for when he collides with the wall.