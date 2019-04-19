Friday’s postponement leads Twins to call up Fernando Romero for Saturday

The Twins game in Baltimore for Friday has been postponed due to weather, the teams announced.

The bad news for Twins fans is that there will be no baseball Friday. The good news is that there will be two games Saturday, and for one of them, Fernando Romero will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester, per media reports.

Romero will likely be added as the 26th man allowable by rules for doubleheaders. He could be returned after just one game, if that’s what the Twins choose to do.

Romero was expected to make the bullpen out of spring training, but some combination of a numbers crunch and a couple rocky outings in Florida meant he was sent over to the minor league side of camp and was not on the opening day 25-man roster.

The Twins still like Romero’s big fastball-slider combination, and new manager Rocco Baldelli said that they’d use him as a short-stint “weapon” this year. Saturday could be his first chance to show that he can be that in a Twins uniform in 2019.

Romero has 11 strikeouts, two walks and four runs allowed in 8 1/3 Triple-A innings this season.

J.O. Berríos and Martín Pérez are expected to be the starters for Minnesota on Saturday.