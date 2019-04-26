Stat pack: Jorge Polanco is way up there, and Matt Magill is back

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins entered play Friday with the fourth-best winning percentage in the American League. And after dropping two of three against one of the best teams in baseball, the Twins are back home ready to take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Here’s a pack of stats that help to tell the story right now.

*Jorge Polanco has a .459 Weighted On-Base Average

You already know that Polanco has been a hot hitter in the early weeks of the season. And if you don’t know, wOBA is an offensive stat that rewards power and gives extra credit for on-base percentage. Here’s the American League leaderboard as of Friday:

Mike Trout, .461 wOBA

Jorge Polanco, .459 wOBA

So, yeah things are going well for the Twins’ shortstop.

Always fun hearing from @jaysonst, who relayed this from a rival exec: “That offense is for real. … The shortstop is a star and everything about it is legit.” High praise for Jorge Polanco + Company. (And some love for Robbie Grossman!) Full interview: https://t.co/7BVYGngl0m pic.twitter.com/yHYCxjmbqK — Derek Wetmore (@DerekWetmore) April 25, 2019

*Mitch Garver started at catcher Friday over Jason Castro (on Willians Astudillo night at the ballpark).

That’s Garver’s 9th start behind the plate to Castro’s 10 (and Astudillo’s 4). Look for a fairly even split to continue, manager Rocco Baldelli hinted before Friday’s game. I think I would expect the current pace to be close to the plan, with La Tortuga catching every once in a while, and playing other positions throughout the week. Garver and Castro will split the load behind the plate, and don’t be surprised if Garver’s hot bat forces its way into the lineup more often at some point.

*Byron Buxton is seeing just less than 3 1/2 pitches per plate appearance, on average (3.47).

A stat like this can bounce around a bit early in the season. I found it interesting how many Twins are high on the list of fewest pitches seen per trip.

No. 2 – Jonathan Schoop (3.06)

No. 11 – Byron Buxton (3.47)

No. 21 – Max Kepler (3.53)

No. 35 – Eddie Rosario (3.66)

If you’re wondering, Willians Astudillo technically doesn’t qualify for the leaderboard right now; he’s seeing 3.10 pitches per plate appearance entering Friday, which would rank third in the Majors.

Find a pitch to hit and let ‘er rip.

*Matt Magill is back with the Twins and their hope is that he’ll help their bullpen.

He’s no household name but it’s clear that Twins decision makers are fans of Magill. Here are a few stats from his 2018 campaign:

3.81 ERA

22.5% strikeout rate (a touch below average)

9.2% walk rate (league average 9.0%)

*3

The Twins on Friday hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to open up the scoring (Nelson Cruz, Eddie Rosario, C.J. Cron).

*11

Rosario now leads the Majors with 11 home runs, as of this writing.