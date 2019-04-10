Twins add a reliever with a fresh arm for finale in New York

The Twins are adding a relief pitcher with a fresh arm ahead of the finale against the New York Mets.

Lefty Andrew Vasquez has been recalled from Triple-A Rochester, and Chase De Jong has been optioned, the team announced Wednesday.

Vasquez is a big lefty who relies heavily on his slider, and made appearances with the Twins last season. De Jong was only recently recalled after a short start (Jake Odorizzi in Philadelphia) led to a need for bullpen reinforcements.

Vasquez last pitched April 7 for Rochester, so he should be ready to pitch Thursday if needed. De Jong, meanwhile, threw 46 pitches Wednesday while struggling to preserve a blowout win for the Twins.

Minnesota won the game, but also got ace reliever Taylor Rogers up throwing in the bullpen on a night they might have preferred to give him the day off.