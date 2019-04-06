Twins DFA Tyler Austin to make roster room to add pitcher Chase De Jong

Even with all these off days early in the season, the Twins found themselves in need of extra pitching after a short start in Philadelphia from Jake Odorizzi.

The Twins on Saturday selected the contract of pitcher Chase De Jong, adding him to the 40-man roster. To make room, they designated Tyler Austin for release or assignment.

Austin is out of minor league options and has played in 2 games this season. He’s a power bat that the Twins have used off the bench mostly, and with C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz on the roster (and Miguel Sano expected back next month) there was a squeeze for playing time and a roster spot.

Odorizzi couldn’t get out of the 1st inning on a drizzly, chilly night in Philadelphia on Friday. So the Twins needed 7 1/3 innings out of the bullpen, and thus the perceived need for reinforcements for Saturday’s afternoon game.