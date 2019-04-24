Twins gChat: Byron Buxton cleaning up and batting 9th. Your thoughts?

@DerekWetmore: Byron Buxton. Your thoughts?

@PhilMackey: It’s a little concerning he was caught stealing the other night. Is his speed already declining? Just kidding, he’s awesome. It does seem like he has finally reached a new level offensively, thanks in large part to a huge decrease in strikeouts (from 30% to 23%). To put that into context, a 7% difference in strikeout rate over the course of a full season (600 plate appearances) is nearly 50 additional punch outs. So, instead of walking angrily back to the dugout, Buxton is #OnPace to put 50 extra balls in play, while maybe mixing in a few additional walks as well. And when a dude with that much speed puts an extra 50 balls in play, we’re talking major offensive output. That’s what’s happening early in the season.

DW: Yeah, it’s been hugely encouraging. It is kind of funny that 68% of his hits this year are extra-base hits. Plus, I mean, you’ve gotta count all those singles and walks when he immediately steals second base. That’s just as good as a double, right?

I will say that if you look beneath the hood, some of his metrics on quality of contact are still not glowing, so call it a work in progress. But this progress feels like something the Twins — and Buxton — needed to see in April. I like what Rocco’s doing keeping him batting 9th even with some early success. Twins are scoring plenty of runs, and other hitters are really clicking, so I have no problem keeping the pressure dialed down hitting him 9th. I know some are going to advocate batting him higher in the order; I’m good just leaving it alone right now.

PM: I think Buxton is always going to be sort of a clunky, unfinished offensive product. He’s never going to have the unflinching plate discipline of a Nelson Cruz, or the all-field control and balance of a Jose Altuve. Much of Buxton’s offensive productivity will come from his speed and taking advantage of pulling pitches hard to left field. I hate to put too much pressure on small April sample sizes, but it felt like another slow start may have shipwrecked his career. Maybe that’s too aggressive. But it’s what my gut tells me.

DW: The “good problem to have” for the Twins right now is that you could not really justify moving him up to take any of the top 5 spots in the order. If you’re basing it off recent performance, the highest you could justify right now is 6th, and at that point do you care that much? I don’t know if you saw my fudging of the stats on his stolen bases… if you give him credit for stealing that bag in Baltimore (2017, the last time he was thrown out), then he actually just swiped 40 bags in a row before he was caught this week!

I think, ‘Wow, 40 steals in a row is pretty good!’ Then I look up Rickey Henderson on Baseball Reference. Holy cats did that guy put up some numbers.