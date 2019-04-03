Twins Gchat: Did you see the Acuña contract?

@DerekWetmore: See the Acuña news? 8 years, $100M with two club options at the end, according to the reports. The latest example of a young superstar signing up for a big-money extension way before free agency. We’ve talked about this kind of contract for Buxton in the past…

@PhilMackey: It’s funny how our perceptions of player values can change. Or maybe it’s just my own… But two weeks ago, if you would have asked me about 8 years / $100 million for Byron Buxton, I would have said, “Ehhhhh.” But after watching him rip doubles off the left-field wall all weekend against Corey Kluber and company? Where do I sign?

DW: Right. And I guess I’m surprised at how my own thinking has evolved. I used to think, ‘Wow, 100 million is a lot of money!’ … Now my mind is like, ‘Hm, Braves made a smart and reasonable bet that this dude is worth more than that salary.’ Could Acuña be underpaid?

PM: Let me answer your question by taking us down a nerdy, stat-geeky path: Acuña and Buxton are two very different players, but I think both of them have the potential to be worth, say, at least 7 Wins Above Replacement on an annual basis during their peak years — assuming they can realize full potential. According to Fangraphs, a “Win” is worth around $8 million. This means Buxton and Acuna — if I’m right about the 7-WAR thing — could be “worth” around $50-60 million per year. Of course, there are no players in baseball who make $50-60 million per year, so that would be an interesting negotiation. But, to answer your question, YES Acuña could wind up being underpaid.

DW: Ah, the market. Setting aside whether it’s fair for superstars or players in general, let’s dig into that comparison. Buxton absolutely has the talent. We’ve seen it come out. September of ’17 is hard to wipe from our memory. And people have been calling him a unicorn since he was drafted. One difference that we have to point out: Acuña was a rookie last year and he’s 21 years old. He was so good and has had no “bad” years on his ledger, that he feels like a safer bet than Buxton.

Let’s wrap this thread here: After the Kepler and Polanco extensions, if I gave you the choice of ONE player in the Twins’ system right now to sign to a long-term deal, who are you locking up? (Let’s say you go market value for the contract using other comps of similar players.)

PM: I would probably stay away from pitchers, just because of the high potential of Tommy John surgery wiping out large chunks of a contract I could go year-to-year on anyway. I might actually look to lock up Alex Kirilloff, even though he might not step foot in MLB until 2020. To me, a guy who hits for power, draws walks and doesn’t strike out is among the least-risky players you’ll find in baseball. If not him, I’d aim for Buxton again. Worst-case scenario, he’s just an expensive fourth outfielder.