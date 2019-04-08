Twins get a minor league outfielder back in Giants trade for Tyler Austin

Tyler Austin was a power-hitting first baseman that ran out of room on a squeezed Twins roster. He was DFA’d over the weekend to make room for an extra pitcher (Chase De Jong), and the Twins worked quickly to find a trade partner and a new home for Austin.

That home will be San Francisco, after a trade with the Giants netted Minnesota a minor league outfielder named Malique Ziegler, per the Twins. He’s a 22-year-old outfielder who will report to the Fort Myers Miracle. He played 50 games in High-A last year and hit .235/.327/.372.

Austin joined the Twins last season in a midseason trade with the Yankees (for Lance Lynn). He hit .230/.287/.480 with 17 home runs last season between the two teams. Austin definitely showed raw and game power in his time with the Twins. But with C.J. Cron on the roster to play first base and Nelson Cruz available to DH just about everyday, it was likely a challenge to find consistent playing time with the Twins.

Case in point, Austin is already in northern California and is in the lineup, batting second and playing first base for the Giants.