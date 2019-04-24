Twins make two roster moves seeking a fresh arm and an extra pitcher

The Twins made two roster moves Wednesday morning and at least one of them can be traced back to a rainy day in Baltimore on Friday.

The club announced that Jake Cave and Tyler Duffey have been optioned to Triple-A Rochester, making room for Fernando Romero and Kohl Stewart. Stewart is expected to start Wednesday in Houston opposite Justin Verlander.

Cave is the first position player casualty as the Twins expand their pitching staff to cover the stream of games. They were able to run with an 11-man staff early in the year because of off days and postponements. But now the need for arms is here.

J.O. Berríos had been scheduled to start Friday in Baltimore, which would have had him on schedule to go up against Justin Verlander on Wednesday in the series finale with the Astros. Since that game got pushed back a day (weather), Berríos instead started on Saturday, and would have been on short rest pitching Wednesday.

With Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler all playing well to start the season, Cave hasn’t seen much playing time as the fourth outfielder.

The Duffey-for-Romero swap is more straight forward. Duffey had a rough outing Tuesday in Houston and would not have been available to pitch for a couple days. Since he has a minor league option, the Twins traded him out for Romero, adding some extra coverage for the series finale with the Astros.