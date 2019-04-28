Twins recall Jake Cave; Willians Astudillo’s joins Injured List

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins on Friday hosted “La Tortuga Night” at Target Field to tip their cap to one of their most popular players, Willians Astudillo.

Two days later they had to put Astudillo on the Injured List with a strained left hamstring. To take his place on the Major League roster, outfielder Jake Cave has been recalled.

Astudillo has become more well known for his shape and his hack-early, hack-often approach at the plate. But the truth is he’s been a pretty good and useful player for the Twins. In his play-everywhere role on the team so far this season he’s hitting .327/.340/.531, playing catcher, corner outfield and corner infield positions, mostly. He’s also the proud owner of a ridiculously low strike rate (1.9%) and walk rate (1.9%).

Cave is a good baseball player in his own right. Playing time has been hard to come by on this Twins team that features Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton. And that will continue to be a challenge for manager Rocco Baldelli, although he vows to work to find playing time for Cave where he can, because he said the at-bats are very important.

Last year Cave hit .265/.313/.473 with 13 home runs in 309 plate appearances with the Twins. He was the prime beneficiary of Buxton’s lost season in 2018. He looks to me like a nice player who is stuck on a team that doesn’t have a great spot for him.