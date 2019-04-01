Twins top prospects such as Alex Kirilloff and Royce Lewis get their assignments

The Twins are already underway, off to a nice start to the 2019 season. And some of their brightest young stars are set to get going as minor league opening day nears.

Alex Kirilloff will start the season at Double-A Pensacola, the team announced Monday. Royce Lewis, the former No. 1 overall pick, will start at High-A Fort Myers.

It continues the logical progression for the consensus top two prospects in Minnesota’s farm system. Kirilloff looked advanced beyond his years last season in his return from Tommy John surgery that wiped out a year of on-field development. As a 21-year-old he’s now technically “one phone call away” from a big league promotion.

Last season he earned a promotion to High-A Fort Myers and between the two levels of A-ball he batted .362/.393/.550. His bat earned him recognition as one of the top prospects in all of baseball by most accounts.

Kirilloff will start the season on the Injured List, according to a release from the team, but he’s expected to return from his “minor wrist injury” in April, the team said.

Lewis, 19, will start the year one level lower, which also makes sense. He missed some time in spring training with a strained oblique. He impressed at some stops, although a promotion straight to Double-A would be considered a very aggressive schedule, even for a former No. 1 overall pick.

Lewis split time between low-A and high-A last season and hit .292/.352/.451 with 28 steals in 36 tries (78%) between the two levels.

The Twins thought so highly of both players that they were invited to big league spring training, and Kirilloff has even moved in to play some first base as an experiment to find playing time in what could be a crowded Twins outfield mix in the future.

Additionally, Brusdar Graterol will pitch in Double-A, while last year’s first-round pick Trevor Larnach was assigned to Class A Fort Myers.