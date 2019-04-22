Video tribute gives you an idea of what Marwin Gonzalez meant to the Astros

Not everybody gets a video tribute. Not every player gets a warm welcome when returning to a town they left in free agency.

But not everyone is Marwin Gonzalez. And not every club accomplished what the Houston Astros did in his time there.

Gonzalez left the Astros this winter and signed with the Twins after spring training began. Here’s the video tribute the Atros put together in Gonzalez’s return to the Lone Star State.