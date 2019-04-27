Zulgad: Packing a punch: Twins’ power surge shows no signs of slowing

MINNEAPOLIS — Do the Baltimore Orioles really have to leave town?

The Twins will see the last of the atrocious Orioles on Sunday at Target Field when they play their sixth and final game of the season against a club that has made an impressive commitment to being as awful as possible in 2019. The Twins took advantage of this last weekend, outscoring the Orioles 26-15 and hitting 11 home runs in a three-game sweep at Camden Yards.

Minnesota’s assault on Baltimore pitching continued on Friday as Nelson Cruz hit two of the Twins’ five home runs in a 6-1 victory. There was a time in Saturday afternoon’s game when it appeared the Twins’ offense might be held in check — Baltimore held a 2-1 lead entering the bottom of the sixth inning — but it turned out manager Rocco Baldelli’s club simply saved the fireworks for late.

C.J. Cron belted a two-run homer on a 3-2 slider from reliever Paul Fry to give the Twins a 3-1 lead and Minnesota added four more home runs before the day was done. Max Kepler hit a two-run shot in the seventh and Marwin Gonzalez, Jason Castro and Kepler added solo shots in the eighth for a 9-2 Twins victory.

That gave the AL Central-leading Twins 10 home runs in two days, 21 in five games against the Orioles and 47 on the season in 24 games, putting them on pace to shatter the club record of 225 set in 1963. The Orioles have allowed 69 home runs in 28 games. No other major league team had given up more than 46 entering Friday.

There are two ways to look at this. The first is the Twins are simply taking batting practice against a team that wants to lose as much as possible as it goes into a deep rebuild. The second is that while the Twins are taking advantage of an opportunity against an awful team, they also have a high-powered offense that is belting an impressive amount of home runs in mostly cold-weather games and might only get hotter.

“I think our main approach is to hit the ball hard, hit the ball as hard as we can regardless of the count,” said Cron, who belted 30 home runs for Tampa Bay last season and has five this year. “We have an aggressive team for sure and we can kind of feed off the other guys at-bats. When guys are hitting the ball hard usually good things are happening and 1 through 9 we’re pretty loaded so its been fun to watch.”

Despite having played the fewest games in the American League (23) entering Saturday, the Twins’ home run total was tied with Oakland and Houston for the third-most in the AL and trailed only Seattle (58) and the Yankees (43). On Friday, the Twins got three consecutive home runs in the first inning from Cruz, Eddie Rosario and Cron. Castro and Kepler hit back-to-back homers on Saturday, the fifth time Twins players have homered consecutively this season.

Six Twins players have five or more home runs, led by Rosario’s AL-leading 11. Kepler has six, Cron, Cruz, Mitch Garver and Jorge Polanco have five apiece.

Baldelli, in his first season as the Twins’ manager, said he had no real expectations about what type of power his team would have when he took the job.

“I think we have a nice balance of different types of hitters in our lineup that are seemingly complementing each other really well right now,” he said. “There’s no guarantees that anything like this or anything similar to this is going to last, in any way. But when you do have runs like this it’s nice and you appreciate them as you seen them. We have guys who have these very good at-bats. We have guys who are more aggressive. It varies as you go through each guy. I think the one common theme is we have good hitters throughout the lineup who are doing a nice job right now.”

What many Twins hitters seem to be doing a very good job of thus far is working the count in order to get a good look at the opposing pitcher and also, just as importantly, give his teammates an extended look at the guy on the mound. On Saturday, for instance, six Twins hitters had at-bats that lasted eight or more pitches against the Orioles’ four pitchers, including starter Dan Straily.

“(That approach) gives you an opportunity to see a pitcher and see what he’s doing and maybe makes you think a little bit about how it relates to your own at-bats,” Baldelli said of taking the patient approach. “But big picture you just get that feeling that you’re making the other team work to get where they’re going. There are going to be days where we’re going to make some quick outs and the game is going to go by quickly. But you can see when you do have those consistent good at-bats all the way up and down the lineup, all nine guys, that it does have an effect. It doesn’t show up every time, but you can see there are times where it does show up very positively for you.”

Asked if having guys attempt to take longer at-bats was something the Twins wanted, Baldelli said it isn’t that simple.

“It comes down to each individual pitch,” he said. “One, we have good major league hitters. Also we have a good plan coming from (James Rowson) and coming from Rudy (Hernandez), our hitting coaches, to really get specific based on who we are facing. Your approach every day in general is the same, but it is not the same when you are talking about specific pitchers you are facing who have different strengths, different weakness.

“You are going to approach each one of those games a little differently. So it’s kind of fluid and it is not something that is specifically instructed. You can’t tell someone how to hit. They have to go up there and do it. It’s a very individual type thing to do. But you can have a general thought going into the game. Sometimes it plays out the way you want it to. Sometimes it doesn’t. But I think we have done a great job in the hitting space, coming from our hitting coaches.”

Cron added that “the longer the at-bat goes, the tougher it gets on the pitcher,” and the more comfortable “we start to feel” in the batter’s box. “We had a lot of good at-bats today,” Cron said.

And at the rate things are going, there likely will be just as many good at-bats for the Twins on Sunday.