Zulgad: Sales pitch: Jake Odorizzi bests Justin Verlander but Twins fans stay away

MINNEAPOLIS — In an effort to get more fans into Target Field this season, the Twins moved the start time for weekday games up a half-hour to 6:40 p.m. before Memorial Day. The hope being the earlier first pitch would cause more families to show up at the ballpark while school was still in session.

Monday night provided the perfect test to see if this plan would have the desired result. The Twins, coming off a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles and holding first place in the American League Central, opened a four-game series against AL West-leading Houston. Astros ace Justin Verlander (4-0, 2.61 ERA) was facing the Twins’ Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.37).

So how did it go for the Twins? Well, the baseball side had a terrific evening. The marketing side, not so much. An announced crowd of 12,615 — it wasn’t that many — watched Odorizzi put together his best start as a Twin in a 1-0 victory that took only 2 hours, 31 minutes and increased the Twins’ lead in the division to 2.5 games over Cleveland.

The temperature was 54 degrees at first pitch, but this was a comfortable evening at Target Field. Those who did show up received another indication that ignoring this team much longer might be a mistake. The Twins spent the weekend hitting home runs off the Orioles’ sorry excuse for a pitching staff. Verlander, 20-9 in his career with a 2.94 ERA against the Twins, including 7-1 with a 2.47 ERA in 11 starts at Target Field, gave up only a home run to Ehire Adrianza in the third inning and surrendered two hits, two walks and struck out seven in six innings.

But Odorizzi, whose first season in Minnesota was a disappointment (7-10, 4.49 ERA), was better. The righthander gave up four hits, walked one and fanned seven in seven innings. The Astros got back-to-back first-inning singles from Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa to put runners on first and second. Yuli Gurriel then hit a bloop down the first base line that Marwin Gonzalez (getting his first start at first base since Sept. 1, 2018, when he was with Astros) made a nice sliding catch in shallow right field. That saved one run and maybe two.

Odorizzi gave up a single to Josh Reddick to open the second but then retired the next 13 hitters before issuing a walk to Alex Bregman in the sixth. It took Odorizzi only seven pitches to get through the third and six to get out of the fifth. The Astros put two runners on in the sixth before Odorizzi struck out Correa (swinging) and Gurriel (looking) to strand the runners.

“Odo was excellent,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He did, I think, pretty much whatever he was trying to do and accomplish out there. He was able to do it all. I think it was one of those nights where he had everything at his disposal and he commanded the ball exceptionally well. He seemed to have some good ride and carry on his fastball up in the zone when he wanted and when he had to go to different sides of the plate he could do that. (He) mixed in his off-speed pitches exceptionally well. It was just a great night for him.”

It marked Odorizzi’s second victory over the Astros in as many weeks. Last Monday, he gave up two runs and eight hits in 5.2 innings in a 9-6 win at Houston. Facing a tough Astros lineup for a second time, meant Odorizzi had to make adjustments. That meant decreasing how much he threw his curveball in this start.

“I think I only threw like two or three of them,” said Odorizzi, who was lifted after getting through the Astros’ order three times. “I think the last game I threw like 20. So, we went more cutter, slider today. It’s tough to go with the same look twice against a team of that caliber. I was executing pitches. If you can’t execute, then you’re going to be behind, playing into their swings, that sort of a thing. But a lot of credit to (catcher Mitch Garver) for seeing everything from his point of view and we were pretty much on the same page the entire night.”

Odorizzi, not surprisingly, tried to convince Baldelli to leave him in the game to open the eighth, but Taylor Rogers was given that inning and Blake Parker closed it out for his sixth save, getting Gurriel to hit into a double play and Reddick to pop out to C.J. Cron to end the evening.

“I tried to lobby for more, but when you give the ball over to Rog and Parker, they’ve done a tremendous job for us this year,” Odorizzi said. “The fact that Rocco has the confidence in our pen to bring them in and just have them shut the door, that’s more important than me getting an extra couple of outs right there. Just hand the ball over and say go finish the game, guys.”

The Twins will close this series with Michael Pineda pitching Tuesday, followed by Martin Perez on Wednesday and Jose Berrios on Thursday afternoon. Given the Twins’ struggles a year ago, coming off a wild card appearance in 2017, it isn’t entirely surprising that fans are taking a wait-and-see approach.

But if Baldelli’s club continue to play this way, fans might want to consider putting on a coat and checking a product that thus far has been extremely entertaining.