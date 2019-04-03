Zulgad: Take it easy: Buxton’s insistence on crashing into walls puts him on collision course with IL

Byron Buxton was wise to finally say “enough” to all of those who once offered advice about how he approached each at-bat. Buxton appears a much more confident hitter this spring because he’s decided to do things his way.

But there is one area where Buxton needs to listen to those who have his best interest in mind. That would be in the field, where the injury-prone center fielder needs to stop crashing into the walls as if he’s a linebacker taking on a running back.

Buxton doesn’t seem to understand that the wall is always going to win and that there are times where trying to make the spectacular catch simply isn’t worth it. For instance, in an early April game in Kansas City. Below is the video of Buxton deciding to take on the center field fence in Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night in order to pursue a ball hit by Adalberto Mondesi.

Adalberto Mondesi is good at baseball. pic.twitter.com/4l94JCylQl — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 3, 2019

Buxton takes pride in his willingness to crash into walls and said he added 21 pounds of muscle this offseason because he wanted to stay healthy. “If I want to play the way that I want to play and run into walls, I’ve got to have a little bit more cushion,” Buxton said during TwinsFest.

What Buxton doesn’t seem to get is that added muscle isn’t always going to save him when he decides to run into a wall at full speed. While Mondesi circled the bases in the eighth inning for an inside-the-park homer, Buxton fell to the warning track as the ball bounced away.

This was a lose-lose.

Somehow, Buxton convinced himself that the added weight helped him in his confrontation with the fence, even though he eventually left the game because of a back bruise.

.@MarneyGellner has the latest on @Twins outfielder Byron Buxton's back injury pic.twitter.com/PfGKPl0vGf — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 3, 2019

One of the problems with the play on Monday — beside the fact it was only Game 4 of the season — was that Buxton ran into the wall with no chance to catch the ball. It was almost as if he wanted to look good trying to make a play he had no chance to make.

The decision was even worse because Buxton has been injury prone and hurting his back on April 2 isn’t going to help matters. Buxton hurt himself crashing into the wall in the Twins’ wild card playoff loss in 2017 at Yankee Stadium and had to leave the game after three innings. The argument for Buxton doing that was the fact it was a playoff game.

But in May of last season Buxton had to be removed from a 12-inning loss at Seattle in the sixth inning after he came within feet of stealing a two-run homer from Nelson Cruz. Buxton crashed into the wall, his glove flew off his hand and he fell to the warning track. That caused a laceration above his eye and Buxton was declared day-to-day afterward.

That’s the issue. The Twins need Buxton in the lineup on a daily basis — especially if he has figured things out at the plate — and having him have to sit for any period, or end up on the injured list, because he came close to making a great catch isn’t worth it.

Hopefully, this is a message that someone can get across to Buxton.