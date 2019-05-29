A night to remember: Devin Smeltzer’s first big-league start is “everything I’ve dreamed of”

MINNEAPOLIS — Devin Smeltzer and his wife, Brianne, will spend Wednesday at their home in Fort Myers, Fla., playing with their dogs, Marshal and Rookie, and enjoying a day off. The Smeltzers will get the opportunity to reflect on the events of the past 24 hours and maybe at some point it will all start to feel real.

Or maybe not.

After all Smeltzer has been through in his 23 years, the fact his lifelong dream came true on a major league pitching mound on Tuesday night at Target Field seemed like something more fit for a movie screen than real life. “It’s everything I’ve dreamed of,” Smeltzer said following the Twins’ 5-3 win over the Brewers. “I’ve worked for this my whole life, been through a lot and it all came true today.”

Smeltzer isn’t just another kid who hoped to play big-league baseball and finally got that chance. There’s nothing wrong with that story, but Smeltzer had to overcome far more adversity than just being a long shot to play professionally. He was 9-years-old and in fourth grade when doctors discovered a tumor the size of a grapefruit in his bladder.

The native of Vorhees, N.J., didn’t get a feeding tube implanted, according to a story in the Philadelphia Daily News, because that would have meant he couldn’t participate in baseball. His doctors allowed him to continue to play the sport he loved and that helped him respond to chemotherapy treatments. Smeltzer was declared cancer-free at the age of 16 in 2010.

Smeltzer, a fifth-round pick of the Dodgers in 2016, came to the Twins in the deal that sent Brian Dozier to Los Angeles last July 31. He had been moved to the bullpen in the minor leagues by the Dodgers, but found himself back in a starter’s role in the Twins organization. In nine combined starts this season for Triple-A Rochester and Double-A Pensacola, Smeltzer went 3-2 with a 1.15 ERA.

On Monday, Smeltzer learned that his performance had earned him a trip from Rochester to the big leagues. “They called me in the office and said ‘big leagues’ and I pretty much blacked out after that,” Smeltzer said. “They ended the conversation with, ‘Hey, you’ve got a flight in two hours. Go pack your stuff.’ I started panicking right off the bat and sweating like crazy running through the airport and the hotel and all that. But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

What’s funny is that Smeltzer looked anything but panicked once he took the mound Tuesday. He struck out Lorenzo Cain to open the game and was pretty much in control until he was removed following the sixth inning with the game scoreless.

“He was exceptionally composed and he didn’t look rattled by anything that happened,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “There were a few innings with some early baserunners and he was able to work out of some jams. But I think (he just) did exactly what he’s been doing in the minor leagues and was able to bring it up here and make the same kind of pitches and have the same kind of performances that he’s been showing everywhere he’s been this year.”

Smeltzer gave up only three hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter. Matt Magill pitched the top of the seventh inning and got the win as the Twins scored five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Baldelli acknowledged he gave thought to leaving Smeltzer in the game, especially since his pitch count was only at 69.

“Anytime the guy is pitching that well, he makes you ask the question, ‘Do we want to ride this out? Do we want to give him another hitter? Do we want to give him another inning?” Baldelli said. “Ultimately, a lot of different factors, but we have an off day coming up, we had a lot of our bullpen available today. He was throwing the ball exceptionally well, but we thought getting him out of there, giving him a pat on the back and a hug, a few different things, he’s earned them all. Just getting him out of there was the right thing to do.”

Jason Castro, who caught Smeltzer, described the pitcher as “real easygoing.”

“He felt, at least from my perspective, like he was comfortable up here,” Castro said. “He made one comment all night as far as we were walking out of the bullpen into the dugout and he made a comment about how cool it was to be out on the field. Other than that, it was like another start day for him and he handled it very well.”

What’s funny was that as cool as Smeltzer looked on the mound — meditation helped him get his heart rate down before the game — the 21 family members and friends who made quick plans to get to Target Field for the game were anything but cool, calm and collected. Fox Sports North’s Marney Gellner talked with Smeltzer’s understandably emotional parents, Tim and Chris, during the game.

.@MarneyGellner found @Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer's parents in the crowd: "My heart is jumping out of my chest" pic.twitter.com/pE7ZwOd7Ge — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) May 29, 2019

Before his session with the media, Smeltzer emerged from the Twins’ clubhouse and exchanged hugs with those who have long stood by his side. Many wiped away tears, others captured the moment on their cell phones. No one took any of it for granted.

“It’s hard to keep it together,” Smeltzer said. “If any of you talked to them at all during the game, we are all extremely emotional people. My wedding was 75 percent laughing and the rest bawling our eyes out, and that’s what it was tonight. We’re all laughing, we’re all crying. Keeping it together is tough, but it’s awfully good. … It was a blessing to have them all here.”

The emotion of Smeltzer’s special night wasn’t just something that impacted those close to him. Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris, long-known as a gruff guy, became emotional as he talked about Smeltzer’s story on FSN’s telecast.

Jack Morris and @dbremer_pxp share a story about @Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer pic.twitter.com/myEBCeMPZ3 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) May 29, 2019

Where will Smeltzer’s big-league career go from here? That’s an unknown. Right now, he’s replacing starter Michael Pineda, who was placed on the 10-day injured list because of right knee tendinitis. All Smeltzer knows right now is that his next start will be in the big leagues. Baldelli confirmed that will happen on the Twins’ upcoming road trip, which will start Thursday against Tampa Bay after a day off on Wednesday.

“The plan is for him to start (again),” Baldelli said. “I’m going to have to look at the schedule because we can bounce (the rotation plan) from one city to the other, but the plan is for him to make another start, definitely.”

Given what Smeltzer has been through, he knows how fortunate he is to be in this position.

“I put a lot into that backstory,” he said. “It’s made me into the man I am today, on and off the field. I know that tomorrow, between the lines, may not happen. It’s been told to me before, and I don’t take a day for granted out there. So I put a lot into that, and my family goes with that, and pretty much everything I’ve been through has turned into hard work and determination and putting my nose down and working a lot and just keep pushing.”