Back so soon: Armed with a fastball, Tyler Duffey is back with the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Tyler Duffey had an impressive outing with the Twins over the weekend, although he was named the 26th man as part of MLB’s doubleheader rules. So despite the encouraging results with his new and improved fastball, Duffey was returned to the minor leagues.

Two days later, he’s back with the Twins, who recallled him from the minors to rejoin the team in Minneapolis for a series against the Angels. To make room on the 25-man roster, the Twins optioned Jake Cave to Triple-A Rochester.

Duffey sported a 96-mph fastball in his outing Saturday, which is a new high-water mark. Duffey always has featured an impressive curveball, so it should be fascinating to see how he pairs that pitch with his new weapon in the 4-seam fastball.