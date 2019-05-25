Cause for concern: Shoulder issue sidelines Twins’ top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol

MINNEAPOLIS — The fantastic start for Twins’ top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol has been put on hold because of a right shoulder impingement, and chief baseball officer Derek Falvey acknowledged Saturday the team is concerned.

“Any time you have a shoulder injury with a young pitcher you certainly have concern,” Falvey said during the Twins-White Sox game at Target Field. “Elbow and shoulder are the two that pop up. But I think the fact he’s felt some pain and it’s more significant of late, we definitely have some concern.”

Graterol, who was signed by the Twins for $150,000 as a 16-year-old out of Venezuela in 2014, is 5-0 with a 1.89 earned-run average in nine starts for the Twins’ Double-A team in Pensacola, Fla. He has struck out 46 and walked 19 in 47.2 innings.

The 20-year-old Graterol was placed on the injured list Saturday after experiencing soreness coming out of his last start. “We’ll have follow ups on what that specifically means in the coming days,” Falvey said. “We’ll learn more about it in terms of what the next steps are with him. … That one obviously is more significant that we need to follow up and do some more digging to find out what the next steps are.”

Falvey also said that lefthander Stephen Gonsalves will be sidelined again after recently pitching two innings in his first start of the season at Triple-A Rochester. The 24-year-old has been dealing with an issue involving his elbow and forearm area for a number of weeks, Falvey said.

“Some tenderness showed up again after he was rehabbing,” Falvey said. “We did a full workup on that. We don’t have finality on this but I would say he has a stress reaction. The UCL and otherwise is intact, so specifics as to what that means going forward likely requires more rest and time down. We’ll have a specific time line on that over the next few weeks.

“The hope on that is you’re talking probably a three- to four-week down time period. But I’ll get more specifics on that when we get a better full read from a couple of docs and make sure we have second opinions and things like that.”

Other injury updates from Falvey:

— Rochester outfielder Luke Raley suffered a dislocated tendon in his left ankle while sliding and will need surgery. He is expected to miss a “few months,” according to Falvey. The 24-year-old Raley, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last season in the Brian Dozier trade, was hitting .302/.362/.516 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 33 games.

— Center fielder Akil Baddoo, playing at Single-A Fort Myers, was on the injured list because of an elbow issue and will require Tommy John surgery. Baddoo was a second-round pick by the Twins in 2016 and was hitting .214/.290/.393 with four home runs and nine RBIs. He also had six stolen bases. The Twins are hoping the 20-year-old Baddoo can return by the beginning of spring training next year.

— Shortstop Wander Javier will be activated to play at Single-A Cedar Rapids after recovering from a quadriceps strain.