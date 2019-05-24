First-place Twins reach 100 home runs as a team in 50th game

MINNEAPOLIS — The Seattle Mariners around the turn of the century had some great baseball teams. And the 1999 version hit 102 home runs in its first 50 games.

That was the only baseball team in MLB history to hit more than 100 home runs in the club’s first 50 games. Until the Minnesota Twins accomplished that feat on Friday night at Target Field.

Eddie Rosario hit an opposite field home run off White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez to put the Twins in striking distance.

Then Miguel Sanó, recently returned from an offseason heel injury, hit a towering fly ball into the third deck in foul territory. It was the kind of majestic shot that makes everyone in the ballpark take notice of what’s going on in the batter’s box. And good thing they did. Later in the at-bat Sanó mashed No. 100 into the seats in left field.

Max Kepler drilled a home run to right-center field to notch round-tripper No. 101 for the team in game No. 50.

The club record is 225 set by one of those great Twins teams from the 1960’s. With the Twins currently averaging more than 2 home runs per game, that mark should be no contest for the 2019 collection.