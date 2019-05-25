Hot-hitting Twins have luxury of giving Nelson Cruz more time to rest injury

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins have won five of six games since Nelson Cruz went on the 10-day injured list because of a left wrist injury so there was no hurry to rush the veteran designated hitter back into the lineup when he was eligible to return on Friday.

And after watching Cruz take some cuts before the Twins’ 11-4 victory over the White Sox at Target Field the decision was made to give Cruz more time before he’s activated.

“Nellie hit, he got his work in,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after Friday’s game. “I don’t think we’re fully prepared to activate him yet. We’re not going to rush anything right now. I think it’s still going to play out as more of a day-to-day situation.

“We’re going to keep testing this out. We’re still in a position where he’s going to go out there and he’s going to take some swings periodically and see how this thing is continuing to improve. It’s something that I don’t anticipate being a long wait, but just as of today I just don’t think we’re ready to activate him at this point.”

The Twins used leadoff hitter Max Kepler in the designated hitter role on Friday — he came out of Thursday’s 16-7 win over the Angels in Anaheim after slamming into the center field wall — and he went 3-for-4 with four runs batted in, a home run (his 11th of the season) and two runs.

Cruz, signed by the Twins in January to a one-year, $14.3 million contract that includes a $12 million club option for 2020, is hitting .270/.354/.508 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 35 games this season.