Miguel Sano goes 4-for-4 with a home run in rehab game, is on his way to Double-A

Miguel Sano went 4-for-4 with a home run in his second game back with the High-A Fort Myers Miracle on Thursday. And his return to the Twins could be closer than you might think.

Sanó, sitting out after missing spring training with a lacerated heel, returned to baseball games a few days ago. Thursday was his second day back, and Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports that it will be his final game with Fort Myers.

Sanó is expected to be promoted to Double-A Pensacola, and the original plan was to have him play some games for Triple-A Rochester before he returns to the big leagues.

Miller reports that the date circled on the calendar for Sanó’s return to the Twins is May 12, a Sunday home game against the Detroit Tigers.