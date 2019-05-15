Miguel Sanó is back with the Twins, Mitch Garver’s torrid season interrupted

The Twins have waited awhile to get their slugging third baseman back in the lineup. And now he’s back with the Twins.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, it comes at the expense of Mitch Garver, who was injured in Tuesday’s win against the Angels at Target Field.

Sanó cut his heel in the aftermath of his winter ball league, and he’s yet to appear in a games with the Twins — regular season or spring training. Sanó was on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester and working his way back toward the big leagues. Manager Rocco Baldelli hinted recently that the Twins could try to give Sanó as long of a runway as possible to play in minor league games before he rejoined he big league club.

Garver hits the IL with a high left ankle sprain after a collision at the plate with Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani. The tag out preserved a 4-3 Twins lead on a sensational play for centerfielder Byron Buxton.

Garver, in a less-than-full-time role was doing his best Buster Posey impression. Actually, Posey might blush at the comparison. Garver is hitting a monstrous .329/.418/.747, and per-600 plate appearances he’s “on pace” for 59 home runs, 125 RBIs, 72 walks and 171 hits. He won’t reach those numbers because he won’t get to 600 plate appearances this year, and now it’s a waiting game to see how long the hot-hitting catcher will have to sit out.