Nelson Cruz placed on injured list, Luis Arraez promoted from Rochester

Nelson Cruz’s absence from the Twins lineup is going to turn into an extended one.

The Twins placed the designated hitter on the 10-day injured list Friday because of left wrist strain. The move is retroactive to May 14. Cruz, signed as a free agent this offseason by the Twins, has hit .270 (34-for-126) with seven home runs, nine doubles and 22 runs batted in in 35 games this year.

The Twins replaced Cruz by calling up young infielder Luis Arraez. Known for his ability to get his bat to the ball and with a strong reputation defensively, Arraez has never played in a major league game.

Arraez, 22, has split time between Double- and Triple-A this season, mostly with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A). He was promoted to Triple-A Rochester earlier this week. Combined between the two levels, he’s hit .344/.413/.394, which is a low power output but a very good on-base threat for a guy considered to have a good glove.

In his minor league career, Arraez has hit .331/.385/.414. He was in Major League spring training this year and his clubhouse locker was situated directly in between Alex Kirilloff and Royce Lewis, the organization’s top two prospects.

We’ll see what his role will be in Minnesota, but the presumption is that he’s a backup infielder for the time being.