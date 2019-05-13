No news is good news for Nelson Cruz: Twins exhale after MRI exam

MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz left Sunday’s Twins game and was not at the plate for a pivotal appearance, which is unusual for one of the best hitters in Minnesota’s lineup. The Twins and Cruz revealed that they were wary of pain in the slugger’s wrist, and that hopefully an MRI exam would paint a clearer picture.

Monday’s MRI came back with “really good” news, Cruz said. Which is to say: no news to report.

If there had been structural damage revealed during his tests, it could have spelled trouble for the Twins. So fans and employees can exhale with the knowledge that the Twins don’t deem the wrist pain to be a significant setback for the 38-year-old DH.

“That’s what I was looking for,” Cruz said of the good news. He said he’ll be day-to-day for the time being, and said he won’t be making a trip to the Injured List. “We have a lot of games to go, so you don’t want to be dealing with it for a long time.”

“It’s a real good thing for everyone that the results we got back were positive,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’s just something that we’re going to have to manage on a day-to-day basis … He’s a guy who knows his body really well so we can ask him questions and he can give us the answers, generally.

Baldelli said that Cruz would be available if the Twins needed him, although Cruz said that it would be a day or two before he swings a bat.

“It is what it is, so I have to be a good kid and just be patient,” Cruz said with a smile.