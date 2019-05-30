Paul Molitor, four other former Twins in Hall, will help honor Joe Mauer

Former Twins manager Paul Molitor will be among five Hall of Famers, and more than 30 franchise alumni, who will be at Target Field the weekend of June 14-16 for the celebration honoring Joe Mauer. Mauer, who retired after last season, will have his No. 7 retired by the Twins on Saturday, June 15.

Molitor, who was fired following last season after four years as the Twins’ manager, is still being paid by the team and was offered a position within the organization following his dismissal. He has taken this season off, but did attend the Twins’ game on Opening Day.

The Twins announced Thursday that Hall of Fame members Bert Blyleven, Rod Carew, Jack Morris and Jim Thome will join Molitor at Target Field. Ken Killebrew, the son of Harmon, and Catherine and Kirby Puckett Jr., the daughter and son of Kirby, also are set to attend the festivities. Both Killebrew and Puckett have been honored in Cooperstown.

Other former Twins players expected to help honor Mauer are Matt Belisle, Jesse Crain, Michael Cuddyer, Eddie Guardado, Matt Guerrier, J.J. Hardy, Kent Hrbek, Torii Hunter, Garrett Jones, Tom Kelly, Corey Koskie, Jason Kubel, Darin Mastroianni, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, Tony Oliva, Glen Perkins, Trevor Plouffe, Nick Punto, Brad Radke, Phil Roof, Johan Santana, Denard Span and Josh Willingham. Ex-Twins executives Jerry Bell, Jim Rantz, Terry Ryan and Bill Smith also will be at Target Field.

Mauer, who spent his entire 15-year career with the Twins after being the top pick in the 2001 draft, will become the eighth Twins player to have his number retired. The others are Killebrew (No. 3), Carew (29), Oliva (6), Hrbek (14), Puckett (34), Blyleven (28) and Kelly (10). The Twins also have retired Jackie Robinson’s No. 42, as have all teams in baseball.