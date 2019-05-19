twins

Power surge: A collection of the damage the Twins did in Seattle (video)

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad May 19, 2019 12:41 pm


The AL Central-leading Twins continued to punish the baseball on Saturday night in an 18-4 victory in Seattle. C.J. Cron hit two homers, including the 100th of his career; Miguel Sano hit his first of the season; Byron Buxton had a grand slam; and Jonathan Schoop also blasted two home runs.

How powerful have the Twins been this season?

Here’s a collection of the damage the Twins did to Mariners pitching.

Topics:
Twins twins



