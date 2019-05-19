Power surge: A collection of the damage the Twins did in Seattle (video)

The AL Central-leading Twins continued to punish the baseball on Saturday night in an 18-4 victory in Seattle. C.J. Cron hit two homers, including the 100th of his career; Miguel Sano hit his first of the season; Byron Buxton had a grand slam; and Jonathan Schoop also blasted two home runs.
How powerful have the Twins been this season?
The @Twins have 6 home runs so far tonight, already the fifth time this season they've hit 5 or more homers in a game.
They are the first team in MLB history to have 5 such games before the start of June.#MNTwins
Here’s a collection of the damage the Twins did to Mariners pitching.
HOME RUN NO. 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ FOR @CCron24#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/dbGKx5wkX0
A Buck slam! 😍#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/vQJOvObZ5V
Oh, how we’ve missed seeing this swing of beauty. #LetItSano #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/F0Ja0Sd0Jz
Remember when we hit 3 homers in the 3rd inning? 💪💪💪#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/TPwaRvCY1z
