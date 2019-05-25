Stat pack: Twins making history with near-constant trips around the bases

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins are scoring runs in bunches and hitting home runs seemingly at will. Friday’s win against the White Sox improved the club’s record to 34-16 for the season, and made us remember the 1999 Seattle Mariners.

Here’s a pack of stats to illustrate their incredible accomplishments with the bats.

*972

MLB teams don’t average scoring 6 runs per game. They just don’t. The Twins scored a run in the 7th inning to push their season-long average up to 6 runs per contest. And this is not that small of a sample!

This club is crazy good at scary runs and they’ve sustained it over two months, 50 games, and through injuries to three of the most dangerous hitters in the lineup – Miguel Sano, Nelson Cruz and Mitch Garver.

If they keep scoring 6 runs per game, the Twins would cross the plate 972 times in a full season.

Last season’s best offense, the World Champion Red Sox, scored 876 runs in a full season.

*300 runs

New franchise record for runs scored in the first 50 games of the season.

The previous high-water mark was the 1992 club, fresh off winning the World Series, which scored 272 runs in its first 50 games.

*101 home runs

Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sanó and Max Kepler homered in Friday’s win against the White Sox to notch home runs Nos. 99, 100 and 101.

The 1999 Seattle Mariners hold the record for most team home runs (102) hit through the first 50 games.

*32-1

Twins record when leading after 7 innings. If you wanted a quick-and-dirty glance at the results of the bullpen, you might check into how they’re doing when tied or leading after 5 innings. That seems like a good measure, but of course these are pretty imprecise instruments we’re talking about here.

For all the angst and hand wringing early in the season among Twins fans online, we should point out the counter-balance that the back end of the Twins’ bullpen has essentially done what it’s been asked to do: protect late leads and shorten the game for a Twins team that can score runs.

The Twins are 27-5 when they score first. They’re 29-7 when they score at least 4 runs.

*13-3

Record in games immediately after a loss. Some people view this as a merit badge of resiliency. It could be that. It could also just be that this is a very good team, and very good teams don’t lose that many games. When you win more than 2 out of every 3 contests, it’s hard to string together losing streaks. And that’s a big reason why the Twins have yet to lose 3 games in a row at any point this season. Also, the starting pitching has been rather consistent, without multiple glaring weaknesses appearing at the same time.

Oh, and the 6 runs per game. And 2+ homers per game.

*How does this compare to other Twins teams that we remember fondly?

Here’s a look at the record through 50 games of some of the beloved Twins teams of the past 30 years.

1987: 27-23

1991: 25-25

2002: 28-22

2006: 23-27

2009: 24-26

2010: 30-20

2019: 34-16