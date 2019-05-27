The play: Brewers’ Orlando Arcia pulls a power move to get best of Twins’ relief ace

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins held a one-run lead over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Target Field with a runner on second and two outs in the seventh when lefthander Taylor Rogers was summoned from the bullpen.

Rogers, the Twins’ top reliever this season, entered with a 1.31 ERA and four saves in 20.2 innings and 19 appearances. Keston Hiura lined to right to end the seventh, meaning Rogers would start the eighth inning facing the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters in the Milwaukee lineup.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had to like his team’s chances.

Hernan Perez, pinch hitting for Eric Thames, hit a pitch to the gap in left-center that split left fielder Eddie Rosario and center fielder Byron Buxton and went for a double. That brought up shortstop Orlando Arcia, the brother of former Twins slugger Oswaldo. Orlando took ball one as he faked a bunt. The next pitch was a fastball from Rogers and Arcia took a big swing, sending the ball into the left field seats and giving Milwaukee the lead. The 378-foot blast was such a no-doubter that Rosario barely moved as the ball soared into the bleachers.

The Twins failed to score in the final two innings off hard-throwing Brewers lefty Josh Hader (who earned his 13th season) and Milwaukee had a 5-4 victory in the opener of a two-game series. The loss ended the Twins’ six-game winning streak.

“Off the bat, I knew it was gone,” said Rogers, who was trying to go inside with the pitch. “It’s been awhile since this has happened, so (that’s the) good news. And I don’t have my head in the sand, I know it’s going to happen. Probably happen again. I guess as long as I can go in between, it was ideal.”

“I was just trying to find a way to get the runner over, and, thankfully, I was just able to get my hands through it and get good contact on the ball and it went out,” Arcia said through an interpreter. Arcia went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in, two runs and now has six home runs on the season.

Arcia’s homer was the second Rogers has given up this season. The first came in his third appearance on April 2 in Kansas City. That one was an inside the park homer by the Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi on a play in which Buxton crashed into the center field wall. The loss was Rogers’ first since May 29, 2018 — that also was against the Royals in Kansas City.

Rogers (1-1) did pitch on Sunday against the White Sox but he went only one-third of an inning and hadn’t been used much of late. His last appearance of an inning or more was May 20 against the Angels, when he pitched 1 2/3 innings, gave up a hit that scored a run and was charged with a blown save. He eventually got the win in a 3-1 victory.

“I don’t think so,” Rogers said of whether his recent lack of activity was a factor in his struggles on Monday. “Obviously, there’s no perfect scenario. So yeah, nobody’s fault. Just bad timing. … (But I) felt fine. I wouldn’t put too much into the time off or not time off. Obviously if I go out there and put up a zero tonight, we’re not talking about time off. So just a product of timing.”

Baldelli, as he often does, showed support for his player when asked about Rogers.

“He’s been so good,” Baldelli said. “Over the course of a long year, you’re going to see everyone give up runs. It is what it is. He just makes so many good pitches and puts us in so many spots to win games. He pitches us through the most difficult circumstances often. We put him in there when things are tight and close and facing good teams, good lineups, things like that and he’s a guy that continues to come through for us. I chalk it up to that’s going to happen on occasion, but he’s going to be a guy that we continue to seriously rely on in those spots.”

Said Rogers: “It’s the nature of the business. As soon as tomorrow comes, I’ll be ready to get in the game. And that’s what I’ll be ready for.”

The loss was disappointing because the Twins got a strong start from Michael Pineda (six innings, three hits, three runs and six strikeouts) and jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning as Buxton hit a three-run homer. Despite the loss, the Twins maintained a 10-game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central — the Indians lost 12-5 to Boston — and remain the best team in baseball with a 36-17 record.