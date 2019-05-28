Byron Buxton forced to leave game with bruised knee, listed as day-to-day

MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton’s attempts to avoid collisions with the wall came to an end Tuesday night at Target Field as he suffered a bruised right knee in the second inning against the Brewers.

The center fielder departed after hitting the wall and falling to the warning track in left-center as he attempted to catch what turned into a triple for Milwaukee catcher Yasmani Grandal. Buxton put his cleat in the chain-link portion of the fence, the ball hit the heel of his glove, but as he fell to the ground he lost his glove.

Buxton remained on the ground as Grandal went to third. The Twins athletic training staff came out to attend to Buxton and he attempted to do some running in the outfield before being removed. The Twins announced Buxton had a bruised knee in the fifth inning and said he is day-to-day.

Buxton also was injured in early April in Kansas City when he crashed into the center field wall while pursuing what turned into an inside-the-park homer for Adalberto Mondesi. Buxton did not start the next game and also missed the opening game of a series at Philadelphia two days later before returning to the lineup.

The Twins’ concern about Buxton’s willingness to crash into fences — he also was injured in the Twins’ loss in the wild card game to the Yankees in 2017 — led to them having him play deeper after the Royals game so that his collisions with the wall wouldn’t come at such a high speed. The move appeared to be working out until Tuesday.

With Buxton out of the game, Max Kepler moved from right field to center.

The Twins are off Wednesday and will start a four-game series on Thursday on the road in Tampa Bay.